120119-s-AirForce 05.jpg

Air Force wide receiver Benjamin Waters, right, runs in for a 75-yard touchdown as Wyoming’s Braden Smith leaps through the air missing the tackle Nov. 19, 2019 at the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs.

 The Gazette File

Air Force’s football rivalries with Colorado State and Wyoming will remain intact under future Mountain West schedules in the post-division era.

The conference announced opponents for the 2023-2025 seasons on Thursday, revealing what the schedule structure will be when the league scraps the division format following the 2022 season. For the Falcons, this will mean playing the Rams and Cowboys annually and shuffling the deck among the other nine teams.

In the three-year window revealed, the Falcons play every other team twice, once each at home and on the road.

This replaces the division format, which saw Air Force face its Mountain Division opponents (Boise State, Colorado State, New Mexico, Utah State and Wyoming) each season and play teams from the other side in a two-years-on, two-years-off cycle.

The conference championship game will pit the two teams with the highest winning percentage in Mountain West games, an attempt by the conference to bolster its chances of producing the highest-ranked team outside the Power Five conferences for entrance into the College Football Playoff or New Years’ Six game that comes with a lofty payout.

The schedule was hammered out by a subcommittee of athletic directors and approved by the full group of Mountain West ADs.

Air Force future conference opponents

2023

Home – San Diego State, UNLV, Utah State, Wyoming

Away – Boise State, Colorado State, Hawaii, San Jose State

2024

Home – Colorado State, Fresno State, Hawaii, San Jose State

Away – Nevada, New Mexico, San Diego State, Wyoming

2025

Home – Boise State, Nevada, New Mexico, Wyoming

Away – Colorado State, Fresno State, UNLV, Utah State

Protected Mountain West rivalries 

Under the 2023-2025 schedule

Air Force: Colorado State, Wyoming

Boise State: New Mexico, Utah State

Colorado State: Air Force, Wyoming

Fresno State: San Jose State, Nevada

Hawaii: San Diego State, UNLV

Nevada: Fresno State, UNLV

New Mexico: Boise State, San Jose State

San Diego State: Hawaii, Utah State

San Jose State: Fresno State, New Mexico

UNLV: Hawaii, Nevada

Utah State: Boise State, San Diego State

Wyoming: Hawaii, Nevada

