Air Force took a gamble in tweaking the position of the one known commodity on its basketball team.
The gamble is working.
A.J. Walker was named Mountain West player of the week on Monday, earning the recognition after scoring 27 points in a victory over Denver, then 19 in a win over Idaho State.
The senior made 18-of-24 shots in the two games for the Falcons (6-1), who have won six in a row and are off to their best start since 2012.
It was the first Mountain West player of the week award for Air Force basketball since C.J. Siples won it in 2016.
“If you score those point but don’t get the right results, you don’t get recognized,” coach Joe Scott said. “That’s the message; it’s always been the message. When the team does well, individual recognition comes. If the team doesn’t do well, you find out nobody really cares.”
Ethan Taylor, who averaged 7.5 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists and 2.5 steals in those two weeks won his second straight conference freshman of the week award.
Scott decided before the season to shift Walker – the starting point guard since early in his freshman year – off the point and into an off-guard position. Taylor was handed the point guard position.
It was more than a minor risk to switch the position of the player with 76 career starts when the rest of the roster, combined, entered the year with 33 starts. But Walker doesn’t see the change as all that major.
“It’s a little different. It was new at the beginning of the year,” he said. “With our offense there are no set positions. … It’s just the start, we start (possessions) differently, but it’s not really a big difference.”
Taylor has thrived with averages of 38.7 minutes, 5.7 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.3 steals – all team highs for the 6-foot-5 guard just four months removed from basic training. He’s also scoring 9.6 points per game.
And now Walker is settling into a role with a clearly defined objective – score.
He leads the team with 18.7 points per game and in the past four has averaged 23.8.
It’s the most prolific four-game scoring stretch in Walker’s career, and that’s saying something considering he put up games of 33, 26 and 20 points in a four-game stretch last season, scored 60 across three games as a sophomore and as a freshman he scored 14 or more points seven times in Mountain West action.
“When you put the burden of, say, running the team and having to bring the ball up the court all the time on a guy like A.J., I think it wears him out in other areas,” said Scott, whose team hosts Army at 2 p.m. Saturday. “That’s where these guys have been able to help each other.
“It’s just lightening the load in these other areas so that the strengths come out more than, obviously, the weaknesses. That was the driving force behind it.”