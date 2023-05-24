Women’s gymnastics will become the 19th sponsored sport in the Mountain West’s portfolio, starting with the 2023-24 year.

The Colorado Springs-based conference announced the addition of the sport on Wednesday. Air Force, Boise State, San Jose State and Utah State will compete in the sport in the conference.

Air Force women’s gymnastics had previously competed in the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation along with Alaska Anchorage, Sacramento State, San Jose State and UC Davis.

“The addition of women’s gymnastics to the Mountain West will allow us to cultivate more opportunities for female student-athletes to compete at the highest level while promoting the academic missions of our member institutions,” Mountain West commissioner Gloria Nevarez said. “The profile of women’s college gymnastics is exploding.”

Air Force competes in all of the sponsored sports by the Mountain West except softball. Academy teams also compete as part of the Atlantic Hockey Association, Big 12 (wrestling), MPSF (men’s gymnastics), Western Athletic Conference (men’s soccer, men’s swimming and diving) and Western Water Polo Association (men’s water polo).

“I want to thank the MW Board of Directors for adopting women’s gymnastics,” Air Force women’s gymnastics coach Jennifer Green said. “The opportunity to belong to the Mountain West puts us on a bigger stage and opens new avenues for us to brand our program in a different light. We look forward to making our mark next year.”