Air Force freshmen racked up a pair of Mountain West honors on Monday.
Marcell McCreary won the conference freshman of the week award for men, while Milahnie Perry took the same award for the women.
McCreary put up a career-high 26 points in a victory at Colorado State on Tuesday, then followed that with 13 points and six rebounds in a win at Fresno State on Saturday.
Perry scored 22 in a 61-60 loss to Wyoming on Wednesday, then put up 17 in a victory over Fresno State on Saturday.
She kept her string going on Monday night, following the award’s announcement, scoring 21 in a win against San Jose State.
Both were breakout performances. McCreary’s career-high prior to the win in Fort Collins was nine points. Perry’s was 11.
McCreary is the third Falcons men’s player to win conference freshman of the week honors this season, joining Corbin Green (Nov. 28) and Rytis Petraitis (four in a row from Dec. 12 through Jan. 2).