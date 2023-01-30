Marcell McCreary's first love isn't his current love.

Baseball, thanks in large part to a father who played collegiately at Shaw University, was his first love and the expected path for his athletic career.

Then, Air Force called and changed his mind.

McCreary had been waiting for a school to truly want him, and for a place to make him a big part of their recruiting process. The Falcons did just that and wanted to bring him in as part of the program's new core.

"The recruiting process was cool for me. They just jumped on me from the start," McCreary said. "Every kid wants that. They always called me in all these different contexts, and I just had a different feeling about Air Force."

It was the only Division I program to offer a scholarship to McCreary. And he remembers it each game, both for the schools who chose not to recruit him and to prove Air Force could be a winner.

A year at the Air Force Prep School separates McCreary from a Texas career at O.D. Wyatt that saw the forward be named 5A All-State twice and landed him a nomination as a McDonald's All-American.

The Falcons' win over Colorado State was one of the first glimpses at what could make McCreary a special contributor at the Academy.

He entered the lineup on short notice after a practice injury to Ethan Taylor and proceeded to lead Air Force with 26 points and five 3-pointers across 37 minutes.

Against Fresno State the following game, he added another 13 points en route to a Mountain West Freshman of the Week award.

Sign Up for Pikes Peak 5 Game analysis and insights from The Gazette sports staff including columns by Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

If those performances become a regular occurrence, and McCreary exhibits the habits being taught on a daily basis, then the Falcons may have another piece to build on in future years.

"He's got a ton of experience now — he's played in 21 college basketball games and 209 minutes in league play," coach Joe Scott said. "I have to see an uptick now and a rise in the things that are important to this program.

"An Air Force basketball player has certain character traits and plays the game a certain way. He's been afforded those opportunities, and we want to see it at an even higher level now."

McCreary grew up idolizing Kobe Bryant, above any other athlete, in any other sport. This despite splitting time between baseball, basketball and football growing up.

The tale of Bryant's tape was about work ethic. Whether it be the Olympics when he reinvigorated the "Redeem Team" or when he led the Los Angeles Lakers to five NBA championships — the Hall of Fame talent always found new ways to get better.

McCreary's father, Delton, made a point to send YouTube clips to Marcell of Bryant for inspiration, even if he'd rather have been sending him clips of standout baseball stars.

Scott is counting on McCreary now to do the same.

The initial offerings of defense and shooting have shown in spurts, but the Falcons need them consistently to take another step forward.

It shouldn't be a problem for a player who's been doubted many times along the way.

"I have to always carry the mentality to strive to be better than others," McCreary said. "I wasn't looked at like a Division I player when I was younger and in high school.

"And now I'm not going to stop working to prove I am."