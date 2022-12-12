Finals week is underway at the Air Force Academy, and the cadets are trudging through one of the state's hardest exam slates.
Fittingly, with roughly one-third of the basketball season in the rearview mirror, it's time for grades.
Pleasant surprises have arose for coach Joe Scott and company. Corbin Green's first collegiate minutes, and each since, have been an energizing factor for the Falcons.
Joe Scott challenges Air Force after lackluster start; Falcons respond with lopsided win over Arkansas State
Rytis Petraitis, too, has been a spark plug for an Air Force team that started slow, but has come on in recent weeks.
Ahead are grades for the offense, defense and intangibles for the Falcons — each representing where the team stands with just two games in as many weeks separating them from the Mountain West conference schedule.
OFFENSE - B-
The Air Force offense is effectively a tale of two halves.
For the first four games — a stretch the Falcons went 1-3 — the flow was missing. Shot-clock violations were too common, and a byproduct of passes and cuts not being made smooth enough.
Then, Lucas Moerman was lost for the year due to pending left shoulder surgery around the same time Nikc Jackson missed time in health and safety protocols. Jackson returned for one game and injured his back. Their absence reset the chemistry once more with the additions of Corbin Green and Beau Becker into the lineup at center.
Enter Jake Heidbreder's shooting. He's put together a new career-high scoring mark in two different games this season and averaged 15.5 points per game — all while shooting 40% on 3-pointers.
He's been the go-to for the Falcons offense when they hit a lull. Camden Vander Zwaag has been a reliable second option outside for Air Force, too, with his 45% mark from outside.
The Falcons will have to shoot, and shoot well, when conference season starts. There won't be the option of bullying lesser teams, and opposing offenses won't be as forgiving.
Air Force has scored 69 points per game — ninth in the Mountain West. It has turned the ball over 12.4 times per game, which is tied with San Diego State as the fourth-most in the conference.
The early moments of the season weren't pretty, but the Falcons' offense has come on strong, and will need to continue growing before the conference's gauntlet begins.
Unforced turnovers and miscues may be the one thing holding the Falcons back from a higher flying offense.
Top of the class: Jake Heidbreder
DEFENSE - B+
Challenges to the Air Force defense haven't been the hardest, yet, but the Falcons have done well nonetheless.
They have the Mountain West's second-best scoring defense behind Boise State. A big portion of their exploits have come from limiting 3-point damage — holding opponents to just 26% from outside, good for the league's best mark and sixth-best in the nation.
According to KenPom, Air Force has faced the ninth-easiest opposing offenses through 11 games. What's more, the Falcons have faced the second easiest schedule by opponent rating in the country, overall.
The Falcons have handled that level of competition as might be expected.
In near-10-minute stretches each of the last two games, the Falcons have limited opponents to one-or-fewer makes from the field. In turn, the final scores have been similarly lopsided.
Moerman's loss figured to hurt shot-blocking most, but Green has stepped in nicely with 2.6 swats per game. He's been a defensive linchpin down low for an Air Force team lacking size across the roster.
Opposing offenses will get much better in the near future. The habits started in preseason, and furthered in practice, will have to be sharp for the Falcons come the new year.
Top of the class: Corbin Green
INTANGIBLES - C+
Watch 10 minutes of Air Force basketball, no matter the opponent, and you'll see Rytis Petraitis fly across the floor — sometimes literally as he dives for loose balls and offensive rebounds.
The freshman was named Mountain West freshman of the week on Monday for his efforts, and has pushed the Falcons' intensity up a few notches in recent games.
Energy is Air Force's best friend. In nearly every conference game coming up, the Falcons with be at a size and skill mismatch — other schools boasting some of the nation's scariest players like Graham Ike, Hunter Maldonado and Isaiah Stevens, among others.
At times, it has been lacking.
In a win over Arkansas State, the Falcons lacked energy, even in warm-ups. When the game tipped off, they allowed four consecutive easy looks for the visitors before Scott used a timeout just two minutes into the game.
Those lulls can't happen in the Mountain West — the deficits growing much faster against better opponents.
The best Air Force teams have won with energy, fundamentals and being able to outwork an opposing team. Being the conference's worst rebounding team with just 31.6 per game, and second-worst offensive rebounding team with 6.9 won't cut it. Even if the philosophy is to get back on defense, rather than send every Falcon to the boards.
Petraitis has shown what it takes, and his teammates following suit during the conference season is a must.
Top of the class: Rytis Petraitis