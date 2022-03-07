Ralph Lindeman, the longtime track and field coach at Air Force, died Sunday, the academy announced.

Lindeman, 70, had led the Falcons’ program for 33 years and just a week before his death had led the men’s team to a conference championship and earned Mountain West Coach of the Year honors.

Details of Lindeman’s death were not immediately available.

“Prayers for the Lindeman family,” Air Force jumper Jalan Rivers wrote on Twitter. “Were going to finish this year off strong for you coach.”

Lindeman and wife, Cindy, had celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in December. The couple had a son, Brian, daughter, Jennifer, and six grandchildren.

Lindeman had described himself in his social media profile as a “devoted husband, proud father, doting grandpa & faithful Christ-follower who happens to serve as Men’s and Women’s Track & Field Coach at the Air Force Academy.”

The men’s track and field teams, under his direction, were the most decorated programs in academy history with nine Mountain West titles.

He was an 18-time conference Coach of the Year, a four-time USTFCCCA Mountain Region Men's Outdoor Coach of the Year and a two-time USTFCCCA Mountain Region Men’s Indoor Coach of the Year.

He also coached two Rhodes Scholars.

“It is with profound sadness that we share the news of Coach Lindeman's passing," Air Force athletic director Nathan Pine said. “Our Academy has lost a legend of a man on and off the track and a great mentor to thousands of Falcons. On behalf of the entire Academy community, I offer our deepest condolences to Coach Lindeman's family, all our current and former cadet-athletes, coaches and staff.”

Lindeman coached at Long Beach State prior to coming to the academy.

“The MW lost another legend,” the Colorado Springs-based Mountain West wrote on its official Twitter feed. “Coach Lindeman had been a part of the Mountain West since the beginning. “Our sincere condolences are with Ralph's family, friends and the entire Air Force Falcons community.”

“Coach Ralph Lindeman is one of the greatest coaches and men that I know,” Air Force football assistant Tim Horton wrote. “A friend who will be so missed by everyone, especially his athletes.”

“Thoughts and prayers go out to the Lindeman family and the entire Air Force Track & Field community,” Air Force Academy Athletic Corporation CEO Nancy Hixon wrote. “Coach Lindeman will be greatly missed.”

“Fly High, Coach Lindeman,” Auburn track and field coach Scott Richardson said.