It's easy to tell how much Air Force Academy junior Katie Thompson loves track and field. Every time she's forced to take a hiatus, she comes back with a performance for the ages.

Thompson, who comes to USAFA by way of Lincoln, Neb., set the Academy standard in indoor long jump in her collegiate debut two years ago at the Air Force Holiday Open as a freshman. It was unfinished business from being robbed of her final season at Lincoln Southwest High School due to COVID-19.

She jumped 19 feet, 2 ¾ inches, becoming the first ever female cadet to break 19 feet.

"If I had a senior year for high school, I would have probably gotten 19," she said. "So it was really just trying to get there in college and I ended up doing it so I’m really happy about that."

Thompson broke the 20-foot barrier in indoor long jump her sophomore season, besting her own record and setting a new standard at 20 feet, 3 inches.

She set her sights on breaking the outdoor record as well, but windy days her freshman year kept her from doing so. Thompson dealt with stress reactions stemming from shin splints her sophomore year and wasn't able to compete during the outdoor season.

Sidelined again, she returned to action in a major way April 13 with an outdoor long jump of 19 feet, 1 ½ inches, beating a record that stood for 21 years and once again becoming the first female cadet to break the 19-foot barrier.

"I'm just trying to get back into the rhythm of things. I was really trying to get into 19 feet again. So I was really excited when it happened and I'm excited because I know that there's a lot more there," Thompson said.

Now with one final year as a member of the Falcons' women's track and field team and a team captain, Thompson has her individual goals. But the most important goal is the overall success and development of the team.

"I just have one more year and so I want to do really well next year. But I think that the big focus on mine for next year is to motivate the team and help them be successful when I am there and also when I'm not there for the following year."

That motivation works for both the men's and women's teams.

The Falcons' men's team has grabbed many of the headlines of late, winning a second consecutive Mountain West title, sending three cadets to the NCAA Championships in Austin, Texas. Thompson wants to lead a shift in culture to one that relishes the success of the men's team and uses their triumphs to motivate the women.

"We have the same coaches and we all work out at the same time and so we're always motivating each other. So seeing the men's team win is a win for me also. And I think it's for other women as well," she said. "Seeing the men be so successful is a huge drive for a lot of women on the team."

In a way, being a team captain is a call to service much like the one that inspired Thompson to come to the Air Force Academy in the first place. Thompson wants to serve and inspire others the same way she was inspired by her high school coach at Lincoln Southwest, who witnessed her leaping abilities during a volleyball game, and the late Air Force track coach Ralph Lindeman, whom Thompson said believed in her and exemplified a team atmosphere that encouraged competing for others.

"I always want to make my teammates and my coaches proud, along with myself," she said. "But the big motivator for me is I want others to be proud and be motivated to do well."