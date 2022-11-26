SAN DIEGO - Brad Roberts broke free for 63 yards on the second play of the game, setting Air Force's single-season rushing record.
The run gave Roberts 1,495 yards this season, one more than Beau Morgan put up in 1996.
Roberts later finished the first drive with a touchdown (he carried all five times for 75 yards on the drive), giving the Falcons a 7-0 lead and making Roberts the first 1,500-yard rusher in team history.
That remains the score through one quarter, as Jemari Bellamy's pass breakup in the end zone forced San Diego State into a long field goal try, which missed wide right.
