Falcons

Falcons running back Brad Roberts, left, celebrates with quarterback Haaziq Daniels after scoring his first touchdown during the second quarter Friday at Falcon Stadium.

 Christian Murdock, The Gazette

SAN DIEGO - Brad Roberts broke free for 63 yards on the second play of the game, setting Air Force's single-season rushing record.

The run gave Roberts 1,495 yards this season, one more than Beau Morgan put up in 1996.

Roberts later finished the first drive with a touchdown (he carried all five times for 75 yards on the drive), giving the Falcons a 7-0 lead and making Roberts the first 1,500-yard rusher in team history.

That remains the score through one quarter, as Jemari Bellamy's pass breakup in the end zone forced San Diego State into a long field goal try, which missed wide right.

