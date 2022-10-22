Air Force is facing a 19-7 deficit against Boise State as the game enters the fourth quarter at Falcon Stadium.
The Broncos lead 320-133 in total yards through three quarters. They scored on a 1-yard touchdown and have since added four field goals.
Air Force's score came via a 15-yard run from quarterback Haaziq Daniels.
The Falcons had negative yardage on offense through their first four possessions.
Air Force is 40-9 at home since 2014.
Follow the action on Twitter as The Gazette's Brent Briggeman tracks the game with live updates via Twitter.
Read more Falcons football coverage via the links below the Twitter feed.