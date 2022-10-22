Air Force will face an uphill climb in the second half against Boise State, as it trails 19-7.
The Broncos lead 220-84 in total yards. They scored on a 1-yard touchdown and have since added four field goals.
Air Force's score came via a 15-yard run from quarterback Haaziq Daniels.
The Falcons had negative yardage on offense through their first four possessions.
