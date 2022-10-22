Boise State has been in complete control in the early part of tonight's game against Air Force at Falcon Stadium.
The Broncos lead 13-0 after a field goal with 13:26 remaining in the second quarter.
The Falcons trail 137 to (minus) 1 yard in total offense, they lost a fumble and they have yet to pick up a first down (Boise State has seven).
Follow the action on Twitter as The Gazette's Brent Briggeman tracks the game with live updates via Twitter.
Read more Falcons football coverage via the links below the Twitter feed.