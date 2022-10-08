09_23_22 afa nev1344.jpg (copy)

The Air Force cheer team celebrates after a Falcon score against Nevada during the first half Sept. 23 at Falcon Stadium in Colorado Springs.

 Christian Murdock, The Denver Gazette

Air Force trails on the road entering the fourth quarter, with Utah State up 20-17 in Logan, Utah.

Utah State's 21-yard touchdown run from Calvin Tyler Jr. in the third quarter is the difference so far. The run came after the Aggies picked up a 4th-and-1 on the previous play.

It was the first time an opponent scored on Air Force in the third quarter this year and the first third-quarter touchdown Utah State had scored this season.

Brad Roberts has 26 carries for 125 yards and a touchdown for Air Force. Haaziq Daniels has the other touchdown, taking in a quarterback sneak from 1 yard for the Falcons.

Matthew DaPore kicked a 40-yard field goal in the third quarter for the Falcons.

Air Force held in the red zone to force a pair of Utah State field goals after the Aggies scored a touchdown on their first possession on a 31-yard touchdown pass from Cooper Legas to Brian Cobbs.

