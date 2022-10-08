Air Force trails on the road entering the fourth quarter, with Utah State up 20-17 in Logan, Utah.
Utah State's 21-yard touchdown run from Calvin Tyler Jr. in the third quarter is the difference so far. The run came after the Aggies picked up a 4th-and-1 on the previous play.
It was the first time an opponent scored on Air Force in the third quarter this year and the first third-quarter touchdown Utah State had scored this season.
Brad Roberts has 26 carries for 125 yards and a touchdown for Air Force. Haaziq Daniels has the other touchdown, taking in a quarterback sneak from 1 yard for the Falcons.
Matthew DaPore kicked a 40-yard field goal in the third quarter for the Falcons.
Air Force held in the red zone to force a pair of Utah State field goals after the Aggies scored a touchdown on their first possession on a 31-yard touchdown pass from Cooper Legas to Brian Cobbs.
Follow the action here as The Gazette's Brent Briggeman tracks the game with live updates on his Twitter feed.
