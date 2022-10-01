Air Force struck quickly before the defenses settled in the annual matchup with Navy.

The Falcons lead 10-0 at halftime.

On the third snap of the game Air Force struck on a 67-yard touchdown pass from Haaziq Daniels to a wide-open David Cormier.

The Falcons then came up with a fourth-down stop on Navy's initial possession and drove down for a field goal.

After that the game belonged to the defenses. Navy forced a pair of fumbles from Haaziq Daniels, cashing in the second with a field goal as the clock expired in the second quarter.

Air Force leads 198-101 in total yards and has limited Navy to 51 rushing yard on 17 attempts

