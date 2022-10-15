Air Force football

A general view of the Air Force Falcons football during warmups before the game against the Wyoming Cowboys. File Photo by Isaiah J. Downing

 Isaiah J. Downing

LAS VEGAS - Air Force has turned three UNLV turnovers into touchdowns and leads 28-7 after the first half at Allegiant Stadium.

John Lee Eldridge III cashed in the first turnover with a 60-yard run. Brad Roberts scored two of his three first-half touchdowns to cash in on the other two.

Air Force leads 232-139 in total yards through two quarters quarter.

Johnathan Youngblood and Rocky Beers forced the first two fumbles. TD Blackmon forced and recovered the third.

Follow the action on Twitter as The Gazette's Brent Briggeman tracks the game with live updates via his Twitter feed.  

Read more Falcons football coverage below the Twitter feed.

Air Force Falcons beat Lindenwood Lions 5-3 for first win of 2022-23
Air Force football at UNLV | Subplots we'll watch and key numbers for a Mountain West matchup
Air Force football travels to Las Vegas prepared for an entirely different UNLV squad
Air Force football | Breaking down the first half of the season
Air Force football adds Sam Houston State in home-and-home series, replacing New Mexico State
Air Force football could see two key offensive players return from injuries this week

Sign Up for Pikes Peak 5

Game analysis and insights from The Gazette sports staff including columns by Woody Paige and Paul Klee.

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments