LAS VEGAS - Air Force has turned three UNLV turnovers into touchdowns and leads 28-7 after the first half at Allegiant Stadium.
John Lee Eldridge III cashed in the first turnover with a 60-yard run. Brad Roberts scored two of his three first-half touchdowns to cash in on the other two.
Air Force leads 232-139 in total yards through two quarters quarter.
Johnathan Youngblood and Rocky Beers forced the first two fumbles. TD Blackmon forced and recovered the third.
