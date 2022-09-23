Air Force has a commanding 24-7 halftime lead over Nevada and will get the ball first to open the third quarter.

The Falcons lead 289-100 in total yards, 16-7 in first downs and haven't punted, while the Wolf Pack have punted four times.

Air Force opened with a 17-play, 48-yard drive that took more than 9 minutes off the clock and resulted in a field goal. They also have a one-play, 80-yard drive that resulted in a deep touchdown pass from Ben Brittain (who relieved Haaziq Daniels for one play) to David Cormier.

Brad Roberts has a pair of touchdowns and 104 rushing yards.

Follow along tonight as the Gazette's Brent Briggeman tracks the game with live updates through his Twitter feed. 

Also, enjoy The Gazette's extensive coverage of Falcons football via the links below the Twitter feed.

Air Force tight end Kyle Patterson finally moving past knee injury, looking forward to strong finish
Air Force coach Troy Calhoun finds it 'awesome' that Falcon Stadium renovations are on way
Air Force football and Nevada have a history of tightly contested shootouts
Air Force relocates 2023 Army game to Denver, revealing timeline for Falcon Stadium renovations

Sign Up for Pikes Peak 5

Game analysis and insights from The Gazette sports staff including columns by Woody Paige and Paul Klee.

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments