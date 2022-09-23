Air Force has a commanding 24-7 halftime lead over Nevada and will get the ball first to open the third quarter.

The Falcons lead 289-100 in total yards, 16-7 in first downs and haven't punted, while the Wolf Pack have punted four times.

Air Force opened with a 17-play, 48-yard drive that took more than 9 minutes off the clock and resulted in a field goal. They also have a one-play, 80-yard drive that resulted in a deep touchdown pass from Ben Brittain (who relieved Haaziq Daniels for one play) to David Cormier.

Brad Roberts has a pair of touchdowns and 104 rushing yards.

