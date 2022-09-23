09_23_22 afa nev0116.jpg

Air Force Falcons linebacker Alec Mock (40) and Air Force Falcons defensive end Jayden Thiergood (48) bring down Nevada Wolf Pack quarterback Nate Cox (16) after a short gain during the first half Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at Falcon Stadium on Air Force Academy, Colo. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)

 Christian Murdock/The Gazette

Air Force leads Nevada 41-7 through three quarters, as it has bounced back from its first loss of the season with what looks like a blowout victory.

Brad Roberts has scored three touchdowns and has 123 rushing yards for the Falcons.

Air Force opened with a 17-play, 48-yard drive that took more than 9 minutes off the clock and resulted in a field goal. They also have a one-play, 80-yard drive that resulted in a deep touchdown pass from Ben Brittain (who relieved Haaziq Daniels for one play) to David Cormier.

Air Force tight end Kyle Patterson finally moving past knee injury, looking forward to strong finish
Air Force coach Troy Calhoun finds it 'awesome' that Falcon Stadium renovations are on way
Air Force football and Nevada have a history of tightly contested shootouts
Air Force relocates 2023 Army game to Denver, revealing timeline for Falcon Stadium renovations

