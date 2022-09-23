Air Force leads Nevada 41-7 through three quarters, as it has bounced back from its first loss of the season with what looks like a blowout victory.

Brad Roberts has scored three touchdowns and has 123 rushing yards for the Falcons.

Air Force opened with a 17-play, 48-yard drive that took more than 9 minutes off the clock and resulted in a field goal. They also have a one-play, 80-yard drive that resulted in a deep touchdown pass from Ben Brittain (who relieved Haaziq Daniels for one play) to David Cormier.

