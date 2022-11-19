Air Force took its first drive of the game 80 yards in 15 plays, eating more than 9 minutes off the clock and taking an early lead vs. Colorado State.

The rest of the first half went roughly the same way.

The Falcons lead the Rams 17-0 at halftime, outgaining the in-state rivals 224-92 and piling up 13 first downs compared to CSU's seven.

DeAndre Hughes finished that opening scoring drive with an 11-yard touchdown, his first in exactly a year. Hughes' last touchdown came on Nov. 19, 2021 at Nevada against a Wolf Pack team coached by Jay Norvell, who now coaches CSU.

All of Air Force's yards have come on the ground.

Follow the action on Twitter as The Gazette's Brent Briggeman tracks the game with live updates via his Twitter feed.

Read more Falcons football coverage via the links below the Twitter feed.