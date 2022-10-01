Air Force struck quickly and is hanging onto the remnants of that early lead as the game against Navy enters the fourth quarter.

The Falcons lead 10-3.

On the third snap of the game Air Force struck on a 67-yard touchdown pass from Haaziq Daniels to a wide-open David Cormier.

The Falcons then came up with a fourth-down stop on Navy's initial possession and drove down for a field goal and a 10-3 lead.

After that the game has belonged to the defenses. Navy forced a pair of fumbles from Haaziq Daniels, cashing in the second with a field goal as the clock expired in the second quarter.

