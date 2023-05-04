At 84, Fisher DeBerry has no intention of slowing his charity work.

The legendary Air Force football coach – 16 years in “retirement” – will be in Denver on Friday to host the Colorado Coaches for Charity event at Mile High Stadium.

“I don’t think God really meant for us to sit on our butt,” said DeBerry, who will return after a hiatus of several years brought about by the pandemic and his own health issues a year ago. ” This is what God’s laid on our heats and as long as we can walk, we’ve made a commitment to do that.”

The event will bring together five coaches from throughout the state, including Air Force’s Troy Calhoun and Colorado State’s Jay Norvell. Offensive coordinator Sean Lewis will represent the University of Colorado.

Each coach will raise funds for a charity of their choice. For Calhoun, that will be Home Front Military Network, which assists military members and their families.

For DeBerry, who coached Air Force from 1984 through 2006, the event will benefit his longtime charity that supports single-parent kids by paying their way to Fellowship of Christian Athletes summer camps in Colorado.

DeBerry was raised by a single mother and felt that the support he received through sports, football in particular, played a pivotal role in his life.

“That’s why we do what we do,” he said.

Each coach in attendance had a hand in selecting recipients of the Jerry D. McMorris Community MVPs, who will be recognized during Friday’s ceremony.

Calhoun selected Troy Garnhart, Air Force’s longtime sports information director who also served in that role during DeBerry’s time with the Falcons.

“I think he’s as good as there is in the business, and I think he loves what he does as much as anyone I’ve ever been around,” DeBerry said of Garnhart. “The players all respect him and I know he loves the academy.

“I’m sure he’s had the opportunity to go to some bigger schools to work in the SID department because he’s certainly highly respected throughout the country, but I felt very fortunate to have the opportunity to work with Troy because he’s sincere and always willing to do what he thought was best for the players.”

For tickets and information, call 702-622-2275, email burt@coachingcharities.com or go to www.ColoradoCoachesforCharity.com.