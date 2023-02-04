The difference between Air Force and conference-leading UNLV is five games in the standings. But the more precise measurement might be the 228 square feet that encompasses the paint.

The Rebels throttled the Falcons 98-57 on Saturday at Clune Arena, simply overpowering on the interior with a 60-22 edge in points in the paint, a 47-26 advantage in rebounds and a 15-3 boost in second-chance points.

Taking advantage of its plethora of short looks, the Rebels outshot the Falcons 55.7 to 31.7 percent in the suffocating victory.

Both teams were coming off quick turnarounds, having played on Thursday night (UNLV at New Mexico, Air Force at Fresno State), and it was the Rebels surging late by outscoring the hosts 52-24 in the second half.

Madison Smith’s 17 points led the way for Air Force on Saturday.

UNLV had five players in double figures, including Desi-Rae Young, who scored 17 points and grabbed 15 rebounds.

The victory pushes UNLV (22-2, 12-0 Mountain West) into a four-game lead in front of a three-way logjam of San Diego State, Colorado State and Wyoming at 8-4. The Falcons (12-12, 7-5) are one game back of that group with Boise State in fifth place.

The top five teams in the standings draw a first-round bye in the conference tournament.

The Falcons final six regular season games – at Wyoming, vs. Boise State, at Colorado State, vs. New Mexico, vs. Nevada and at San Diego State – are all against teams ahead of them in the standings or lurking within a game behind them.