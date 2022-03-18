Air Force knew what to expect in Friday’s semifinal game against RIT.
The Falcons were ready for a high-intensity battle. RIT brought it. But every time the Tigers gained momentum, the Falcons had an answer.
“I said early on that I would be surprised if this wasn’t an exciting, entertaining game, and that’s exactly what it was,” coach Frank Serratore said.
AFA never trailed in a 4-3 victory on Friday in Utica, New York. With the victory, the Falcons will play for their eighth AHA title on Saturday against top-seeded AIC.
“We were always even or ahead,” Serratore said. “When they did catch up, we managed to get that next goal. This team responded. Our guys have responded all year.”
AFA struck first, taking a 1-0 lead in the first on a goal from Will Gavin. The sophomore leads the Falcons with 16 goals on the season.
Luke Rowe assisted on the play, his seventh of the year.
“I threw it up there, and he collected and made one hell of a shot,” Rowe said.
RIT evened things up in the second frame after keeping the puck in the AFA zone for a few minutes. Aiden Hansen-Bukata fielded a rebound and found the back of the net with 8:55 left in the period.
Andrew DeCarlo added another goal for the Falcons in the second to once again take the lead. Then, things got crazy.
The third period saw four goals, three of which happened in the span of a minute and a half.
RIT got goals from Dan Willett and Grady Hobbs, while AFA’s two scores came from an unlikely source.
Going into the contest, Brandon Koch led the team in assists with 22, but the junior only had one goal. He prefers to set teammates up for scores, but when the opportunity presented itself, Koch was ready.
His two goals allowed AFA to regain the lead, and eventually, secure the win.
“We were playing the majority of the period to defend that lead,” Serratore said. “That is what you do this time of the year. These are going to be one-goal games. You either find a way to win those games or you find a way to lose.”
If Air Force defeats AIC on Saturday, the Falcons will earn an NCAA Tournament bid. In their last meetings, on Jan. 1 and 2, AIC swept AFA, 5-2 and 4-3. The game starts at 5:35 p.m. MT.