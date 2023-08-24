Standing at six feet, four inches, Air Force senior middle blocker Joi Harvey's physical stature is undeniable.

Her stature as one of the greatest volleyball players in the history of the Falcons' Division-I era -- which began in 1996 -- is in part the product of standing on the shoulders of a previous Air Force great.

Harvey, who led Air Force in kills (317) and blocks (146, 31 solo) last season, once attended the United States Air Force Academy's Preparatory school where she watched former cadet and Falcons outside hitter Denise Ssozi. Harvey was inspired by the energy with which Ssozi played.

"She was a really good player. I aspired to be like her," Harvey said. "That's actually why I took the number 19 because Denise Ssozi was number 19 and I was like, 'Whoa, she's like the best player on the Air Force team, so I'm going to be the best player.'"

Taking 19 solidified the goal for Harvey. She wanted to make an impact on Air Force volleyball, just like Ssozi before her and just like she set out to do before joining the Falcons.

Harvey has achieved her goal to this point, leading the Falcons to a 15-15 record last year, the program's most overall wins since 2018. Air Force's seven conference wins tied the most the team has had in its Division-I era.

Last season, Harvey put up an attacking average of 317-78-629, the best single-season performance of the Falcon's D-I stint. Her 31 solo blocks are a program high in the 25-point scoring era. After last year, she was named an American Volleyball Coaches Association's All-Region honorable mention. Following the 2021 season, she became the first Falcon ever to be selected to the United States Women's Collegiate National Team.

She was named to the Preseason All-Mountain West team last week ahead of what Harvey hopes will be a great season.

"We have a lot of upperclassmen which is really rare for our school because we can't really get transfers or things of that nature. So we just have to build up on what we have," she said. "Air Force has always kind of been the underdog, no one really knows what we're going to d. But I think with this team, especially with the amount of upperclassmen we have, we're going to do really good."

Harvey's long list of achievements comes from a strong support system to include teammates and family. On the court, Harvey can be very critical of herself and put too much pressure on her ability to come through for her team.

To that end, her teammates are always there to lift her up. Fellow senior setter Amber Soto will always have a kind word, a look or a joke to get Harvey out of her own head. Likewise, Harvey said junior libero Murphy Riggs will encourage Harvey and spur her on.

Of course, there's also Harvey's mom who has been watching her play since sixth grade. Harvey didn't join a club team until she was 15, however, because her mom wanted to know if she was serious about volleyball.

Nowadays, it's mom who's serious.

"My mom is my number one fan. ... She is my number one fan. She supports me and she's gotten me through a lot. She's been there for with me through anything that has to do with the Academy and volleyball," she said. "If you come to one of our games you'll see her in the stands with a fathead, whenever she's here. She has three of them and she's in the process of making more."

The Falcons open the season Friday, hosting the Amy Svoboda Memorial Classic. Air Force's first opponent for the event will be Rhode Island, at 6:30 p.m.

2022 Air Force Volleyball

Record: 15-15

Conference Record: 7-11 (9th of 11)

Home Record: 10-5

Away Record: 3-9

Neutral Record: 2-1

Kills leader: Joi Harvey (317)

Assists leader: Caroline Reinkensmeyer (777)

Service Aces Leader: Brookelyn Messenger (37)

Digs leader: Murphy Riggs (286)

Blocks leader: Joi Harvey (146)