Joe Scott paced back to his timeout huddle with a disappointed look. There was no anger, just a letdown coach.
That was on the heels of an Arkansas State 8-0 run to begin the game, a stretch that followed a low-energy shoot-around. After, his team proceeded to go on multiple runs of the same tally, or more, en route to an 80-55 win over the visiting Red Wolves on Friday.
His stern look had come from a stretch of four easy layups for the Red Wolves to begin the game.
There were no schematic changes to counter, just a challenge to his team.
"I called a timeout just to say that I had seen shoot around and this is our home court," Scott said. "What are we going to do about it? Just allow this to keep going on? I put it in their hands because they're the ones playing.
"They did a great job responding."
Corbin Green started the resurgence.
He sank a 3-pointer as part of his 10, first-half points to ignite the crowd and his team. He added a block during the stretch to aid a 44-19 run from the Falcons to end the first half. For a 6-minute, 19-second stretch, Air Force held Arkansas without a point during a 12-0 run to create a double-digit lead that held for the rest of the game.
"Coach challenged us to be better and we knew, as players, that we needed to pick it up, even before the timeout," Jake Heidbreder said. "We've focused a lot on defense. If can guard the ball decently and limit threes, we can be good defensively."
In the past five games, the Falcons have come through on their focus.
The stretch has seen opponents shoot a combined 14-for-75 (18.6 percent) from outside. For their own efforts, the offense has been the opposite, hitting at least 40 percent of their attempts from deep in three of the last five games.
Now the real challenge for Air Force begins.
Over the next two weeks, the Falcons will play just twice — in part because of finals next week, and the other half is for the holidays. Even practices will be limited with the hefty, off-time schedule.
Momentum has built over the now-six-game, home win streak. Tarleton State will be first, then a road trip to Greeley to face the University of Northern Colorado.
The conference opener against San Diego State is nearing.
"You're just in study mode now, with no basketball for a little bit," Scott said. "You get out of it and have to get going again. You come back (from break) and the gauntlet is on for two straight months, it's called league play.
"It'll be interesting to see how we come out of it. I like the way our first 11 games went."