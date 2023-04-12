There are bombs flying out of Falcon Field at the United State Air Force Academy, but not the type one would expect.

Air Force baseball's junior designated hitter and infielder Jay Thomason led the Falcons and the Mountain West in home runs a season ago and in 2023, the man the team's social media accounts call BOMBason, is at it again with 11 home runs on the season, tops on his team and the conference.

Thomason is obviously no stranger to knocking out it of the park. But on April 1, he probably hit the best ball of his life. In the bottom of the fifth inning during the second game of a doubleheader at home against UNLV, Thomason crushed a fastball over the right field wall that traveled an astounding 523 feet.

Thomason was facing a 2-0 count on the windy Saturday afternoon and waited for the right pitch.

"He started off with a slider then missed high with a fastball," the Auburn, Ala. native said. "He threw a fastball inside and I just got my barrel out there and got a hold of it."

Thomason scored both himself and third baseman Sam Kulasingam on the home run. He credits the success to his coaches Tyler Dawson, Jimmy Roesinger and head coach Mike Kazlausky. The Falcons hit a lot in practice and it shows in the box score some days. Air Force won its last four games -- three games against Fresno State and one against the University of St. Thomas -- with a four-game runs domination of 45-15.

The Falcons just started using TrackMan this season to record baseball data. And team officials are giving Thomason the record for furthest home run hit at Falcon Field, said team spokesperson Nick Cicere.

It's worthy of the distinction. The homer is just 59 feet shy of the longest verified home run hit in professional baseball, ever. On June 3, 1987 Joey Meyer blasted a shot 582 feet to the second deck of Mile High Stadium. Meyer played for the now defunct Triple-A team, the Denver Zephyrs.

Tracking the longest home runs through history can be difficult. There are stories of Babe Ruth hitting at ball over 600 feet or Mickey Mantle destroying a ball over an unfathomable 730 feet. But neither of those have been confirmed. However, the Guinness World Record for longest home run hit in a Major League Baseball game is held by Ruth for a 575-foot homer against the Detroit Tigers in 1921.

At the collegiate level, Oklahoma State first baseman Griffin Doersching hit a 513-foot home run last season, one of the longest home runs ever recorded in the Statcast era.

It should be noted, Thomason's 523-foot home run was with a metal bat.

His monster home run is one of four he's hit at Falcon Field this year. The Falcons have only played nine games on home turf this year, despite competing in 34 contests. Air Force began the 2023 season in the middle of February and had its first homestand March 28 and 29 against Kansas State.

Thomason hadn't hit a home run in five games heading into that series. But that didn't last long after coming home to Falcon Field at an elevation of about 6,600 feet.

"We practice on the moon but the first 24 games we play on earth," Thomason said. "(Falcon Field) is definitely a hitter's dream. The ball carries a lot, especially with wind out here."

Another factor to consider is that the elevation takes away a pitcher's break, decreasing the amount of movement pitchers can put on the ball in comparison to sea level, Thomason said.

It all leads to a great time for hitters like Thomason who is happy to be in the same vein as Meyer, Ruth and Mantle.

"It’s definitely an accomplishment," Thomason said. "When they told me it went that far, I’m just glad I got it up in that jet stream."