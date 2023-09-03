Air Force has proven in recent years that there’s not a prototype for its wide receiver position. That was demonstrated again with the unveiling of the latest model, Jared Roznos.

And on the topic of modeling…

“In high school one of my good friends on the basketball team, his grandmother owned a modeling agency,” Roznos said, blushing at an unexpected question about his modeling background. “She saw me at one of the games and recruited me for it. So I said, ‘Why not?’

“That’s how that went down.”

The Seattle native never appeared on a runway or television commercial, but he would field the occasional call and show up and model at photo gigs.

So, Roznos clearly has looks. But does the 6-foot, 190-pound junior have the look of an Air Force receiver?

Turns out, there isn’t really a prototypical look.

“He’s not overly tall, we’ve had bigger guys at that spot,” coach Troy Calhoun said. “Geraud (Sanders) was bigger. Jalen Robinette was bigger. Last year obviously David (Cormier) was quite a bit bigger. We’re not going to hand-pick guys in recruiting, we’ve got to be real. We’ve got to take the best player we can possibly get that matches at the Air Force Academy and tailor how we operate.”

Over the past decade the wideout position for Air Force has largely been manned by five players who range in height from 5-foot-9 (Brandon Lewis) to 6-foot-4 (Robinette). The weights went as high as 225 (Cormier). The most similar in size to Roznos was Marcus Bennett (6-foot, 185).

But there were some common traits. Most had been basketball players in high school and all had speed, averaging more than 20 yards per catch for the Falcons.

Roznos showed that in Saturday’s 42-7 opening victory over Robert Morris. After drawing his first start, he caught his first pass in the first quarter and took it 84 yards as part of the fifth-longest passing play in Air Force history.

He also caught an 11-yard pass along the sideline, adjusting to catch a ball from quarterback Zac Larrier thrown slightly behind him, then turned his body upfield.

Roznos is excited by the prospect of playing a position in the Air Force offense that offers in big-play possibilities what it lacks in sheer volume of opportunities. In fact, it’s enough to have No. 13 modeling again.

“Looking at the legacy that all the guys left before me, I feel like I have really big shoes to fill, but I’m excited about it,” he said. “That’s why I chose the number 1-3 – B-Lew (Lewis); that’s someone I really look up to and I try to model my game after his.”

WIDE DISPARITY

Air Force has featured a number of body types among its top wide receivers over the past decade, but all put up large per-catch numbers in their careers.

Player Ht Wt Rec. Yds YPC TD

Jalen Robinette 6-4 215 120 2,697 22.5 18

Geraud Sanders 6-2 210 53 1,176 22.2 10

Marcus Bennett 6-0 185 43 863 20.1 6

Brandon Lewis 5-9 175 35 798 22.8 3

David Cormier 6-3 225 20 493 24.7 4

Jared Roznos* 6-0 190 2 95 47.5 1

*Made debut Saturday