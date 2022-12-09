Isaac Cochran believes the manner in which he arrived at Air Force set up the success he has enjoyed.

The accolades that have come with that success keep expanding.

On Thursday evening the offensive lineman received his biggest bit of recognition to date as he was named to second-team Walter Camp All-America squad.

The senior was the only Mountain West player named on the two teams and he’s the first Air Force lineman to receive second-team All-America recognition since Dave Schreck in 1982.

Cochran was also a mid-season Sporting News All-American, a first-team All-Mountain West selection and a semifinalist for the Burlsworth Trophy, which goes to the nation’s top walk-on.

“This past season and all the awards and accolades, they’re really crazy to me,” Cochran said early this week, before the Walter Camp All-America team was announced. “I always wanted to be the best player I could, but the fact that people are noticing is really awesome.”

It was Cochran’s belief in himself that led him to Air Force. He was only lightly recruited out of Concord, N.C., where he was a high school valedictorian. So he reached out to Falcons coaches, expressed interest and earned entrance into the academy.

By his junior year he was a starter, and now he’s among the most decorated linemen the program has produced.

“I think part of it was that I always believed that I could, but that I had to work at it,” Cochran said. “I knew that I had no chance of just showing up Day 1 and being that caliber of player. I knew it was always a possibility, that I had the potential for it, but I had to put in the work.”

The work will continue. Cochran is set to graduate next week, as he was among those who left the academy on turnback for a semester in the Fall of 2020. He will not commission immediately upon graduation, but instead work toward a potential NFL career.

The 6-foot-5, 325-pound left guard could bolster his pro prospects by putting forth a strong showing on Dec. 22 as Air Force (9-3) plays in the Armed Forces Bowl against Baylor (6-6) and its Big 12 defensive line.

“It would be really good to have a great game,” he said. “Just showing that, despite playing in the Mountain West and being a walk-on, that I can compete against Power Five bodies and people who may be more talented than I am.”

Cochran will have two former teammates on the offensive line – Parker Ferguson (Atlanta Falcons) and Nolan Laufenberg (Washington Commanders) – on NFL practice squads who can provide advice for what he’ll encounter in the coming months as he navigates the leadup to the NFL Draft.

It used to be rare for Falcons offensive linemen to be considered pro prospects. Dan Palmer was drafted in the sixth round by the San Diego Chargers in 1996, but between him and the 2021 graduation of Ferguson and Laufenberg the only offensive lineman to participate in an NFL camp was Ben Miller, and he was used as a fullback/tight end/long snapper after playing left tackle for Air Force.

Now, it could be Cochran following that path – the latest turn in an unlikely story.

“I want to leave a good mark on this program and leave with a win,” Cochran said. “That would probably be the best way to end my Air Force career.”

Air Force Walter Camp All-Americans

Brock Strom, OL, 1958

Scott Thomas, DB, 1985

Chad Hennings, DL, 1987

Carlton McDonald, DB, 1992

Isaac Cochran, OL, 2022

Air Force Offensive Linemen First or Second-Team All-Americans

Brock Strom, 1958, Consensus

Oderia Mitchell, 1972, 2nd team, AP

Dave Schreck, 1982, 2nd team, AP

Isaac Cochran, 2022, 2nd team, Walter Camp