Brandon Lewis doesn’t fit the profile of recent Air Force wide receivers.
Jalen Robinette, Geraud Sanders and David Cormier have each stood in the range of 6-foot-3, 220 pounds. Marcus Bennett brought a little less height but was still north of 6-foot.
Lewis is 5-9, 175.
“I don’t think necessarily,” coach Troy Calhoun said when asked whether height matters at the spot. “I think really the key is being able to win in one-on-one matchups. Can you generate some separation and make the grab? That’s the most important element.”
This was a topic of conversation because Cormier — an Albuquerque native — left Saturday’s victory over Florida Atlantic with an injury and may not be available this week for the Falcons (3-1) at New Mexico (2-2).
Lewis, who moved from slot to wide receiver as his primary position this season, would be the logical replacement.
Air Force does not comment on injuries.
Lewis, with 15 catches for 225 yards in his career, has shown he can make plays in the passing game. He’s also rushed 23 times for 226 in his career.
Calhoun pointed to his lateral quickness as a strength not only in creating space in passing routes, but also in being able to block on the edges in the running game.
That won’t likely be the only lineup change impacting the Falcons’ offense. Tight end Kyle Patterson also left the game with an apparent knee injury. Patterson has taken the bulk of tight end snaps since the start of the 2020 season. Behind him would be Dalton King and Caden Blum.
King, a 6-3, 215, senior, has one career catch. Blum, a 6-5, 250-pound sophomore, has played sparingly. If Blum’s name rings a bell, he notably committed to the Falcons on July 4, 2020, saying “Happy birthday America.”
The subtractions for Air Force on offense come just as the defense is inching back to full strength. Sophomore defensive backs Trey Taylor and Camby Goff made their first career starts.
Taylor, in particular, starred, making four tackles with a sack, a forced fumble and three passes broken up.