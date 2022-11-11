Air Force New Mexico Football (copy)

Air Force defensive end Christopher Herrera celebrates after recovering a fumble against New Mexico during an Oct. 2 game in Albuquerque, N.M.

 photos by The Associated Press

Air Force will try to keep New Mexico winless in Falcon Stadium since 2000 when the division foes play at 1:30 p.m. Saturday in a game televised by CBS Sports Network.

CBS Sports Network can be found in Colorado Springs and Denver on DirecTV 221, Dish Network 158 and Xfinity/Comcast 170/846, as well as through the CBS Sports streaming devices.

The broadcast team will be Chris Lewis (play-by-play) and Ross Tucker (analyst).

Jim Arthur (play-by-play) and Jesse Kurtz (analyst) will have the radio call on KVOR 740 AM in Colorado Springs and 104.3 FM the Fan in Denver.

More coverage

Sign Up for Pikes Peak 5

Game analysis and insights from The Gazette sports staff including columns by Woody Paige and Paul Klee.

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments