Air Force will look to snap a three-game losing streak at Wyoming with a 6 p.m. contest on Friday televised by CBS Sports Network.

CBS Sports Network can be found in Denver and Colorado Springs on DirecTV 221, Dish Network 158 and Xfinity/Comcast 170/846 as well as through the CBS Sports streaming devices.

The broadcast team will be Rich Waltz (play-by-play), Aaron Murray (analyst) and Sherree Burrus (reporter).

The game will be carried on the radio by KVOR AM 740 in Colorado Springs, The Fan 104.3 in Denver. Jim Arthur (play-by-play) and Jesse Kurtz (analyst) comprise the broadcast team.

Air Force football at Wyoming | Subplots we'll watch in the conference opener & By the Numbers Air Force (2-0) plays at Wyoming (2-1) at 6 p.m. Friday, going to a spot where it hasn't experienced a victory since 2012 in the Mountain West…

Extra beef has allowed Air Force safety Jayden Goodwin to transform his game Before he could force a turnover against Colorado with a jarring hit, Jayden Goodwin had to force down daily helpings of ground beef and rice.

Craig Thompson stepping down as Mountain West commissioner after 24 years The only commissioner the Colorado Springs-based Mountain West has ever known will ride off into the sunset after achieving his final objective.

Air Force offensive line knows success at Wyoming likely falls on its shoulders Only once has Thor Paglialong dressed up like the famed character of mythology with the same name.

Air Force fullback Brad Roberts picks up Mountain West honor after blowout of Colorado Air Force fullback Brad Roberts was honored Tuesday as the Mountain West offensive player of the week.

Could Troy Calhoun-to-Nebraska happen? The rumor mill is spinning; we break it down. Air Force coach Troy Calhoun’s name is being floated by numerous national outlets as a candidate for the job at Nebraska.