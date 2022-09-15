Air Force will look to snap a three-game losing streak at Wyoming with a 6 p.m. contest on Friday televised by CBS Sports Network.
CBS Sports Network can be found in Denver and Colorado Springs on DirecTV 221, Dish Network 158 and Xfinity/Comcast 170/846 as well as through the CBS Sports streaming devices.
The broadcast team will be Rich Waltz (play-by-play), Aaron Murray (analyst) and Sherree Burrus (reporter).
The game will be carried on the radio by KVOR AM 740 in Colorado Springs, The Fan 104.3 in Denver. Jim Arthur (play-by-play) and Jesse Kurtz (analyst) comprise the broadcast team.
Follow our coverage
Air Force (2-0) plays at Wyoming (2-1) at 6 p.m. Friday, going to a spot where it hasn't experienced a victory since 2012 in the Mountain West…
Josh Allen’s best day as a running quarterback in college came against Air Force.
Before he could force a turnover against Colorado with a jarring hit, Jayden Goodwin had to force down daily helpings of ground beef and rice.
The only commissioner the Colorado Springs-based Mountain West has ever known will ride off into the sunset after achieving his final objective.
Only once has Thor Paglialong dressed up like the famed character of mythology with the same name.
The repercussions of Wyoming's transfer-heavy offseason can be interpreted differently on opposite sides of the Colorado-Wyoming border.
Air Force fullback Brad Roberts was honored Tuesday as the Mountain West offensive player of the week.
Air Force coach Troy Calhoun’s name is being floated by numerous national outlets as a candidate for the job at Nebraska.
This wasn’t Air Force at its best, but in many ways it was Air Force at its essence.