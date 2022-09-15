101021-sw-airforce 17.jpg

Scenes during the Air Force Falcons home football game against the University of Wyoming Cowboys at Falcon Stadium at the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo., on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. The Falcons won the game against the Cowboys by a score of 24 to 14.(Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)

 Chancey Bush/ The Gazette

Air Force will look to snap a three-game losing streak at Wyoming with a 6 p.m. contest on Friday televised by CBS Sports Network.

CBS Sports Network can be found in Denver and Colorado Springs on DirecTV 221, Dish Network 158 and Xfinity/Comcast 170/846 as well as through the CBS Sports streaming devices.

The broadcast team will be Rich Waltz (play-by-play), Aaron Murray (analyst) and Sherree Burrus (reporter).

The game will be carried on the radio by KVOR AM 740 in Colorado Springs, The Fan 104.3 in Denver. Jim Arthur (play-by-play) and Jesse Kurtz (analyst) comprise the broadcast team.

