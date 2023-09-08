Air Force travels to Houston to face Sam Houston State at the Houston Texans’ NRG Stadium on Saturday.

Here are the details.

Air Force at Sam Houston State

Kickoff: 6 p.m.

TV/Stream: CBS Sports Network – in Colorado Springs on DirecTV 221, Dish Network 158 and Xfinity/Comcast 170/846 as well as through the CBS Sports streaming devices

Broadcast crew: Carter Blackburn (play-by-play), Robert Turbin (analyst)

Radio: KVOR AM 740 in Colorado Springs, 104.3 the Fan in Denver

Air Force broadcast crew: Jim Arthur (play-by-play), Jesse Kurtz (analyst)

WHAT I’LL BE WATCHING

The Gazette’s Brent Briggeman breaks down three specific areas he’ll be monitoring during the game.

Quarterbacks for both sides

Air Force entered the season saying it expected to give extensive playing time to two quarterbacks. Then, in the opener, Zac Larrier started and played each offensive snap until near the end of the third quarter when the Falcons led 35-0. Will the team continue to have a clear No. 1 in Game 2 when the level of competition rises significantly? And speaking of the competition, Sam Houston State opted to go with incumbent quarterback Keegan Shoemaker in an opening 14-0 loss at BYU. He went 18-of-33 passing for 147 yards and three touchdowns. Grant Gunnell, a 6-foot-6 graduate transfer, came to the Bearkats after stints at Arizona, Memphis and North Texas. Could the Bearkats make a move if the offense sputters?

Penalties

Despite playing 101 different players in the opener, including 10 first-time starters, the Falcons committed just two penalties for 10 yards. Air Force led the nation in fewest penalty yards and, if that first week is any indication, that continues to be part of the program’s DNA. Sam Houston State committed seven penalties for 47 yards in its opener. If the Bearkats give the Falcons help in this area, it could turn into a long night for them.

Now that it’s real, what changes?

Remember all those questions Air Force had entering the season – who will fill the void left by workhorse fullback Brad Roberts, how do the newcomers fit into one of the nation’s best defenses, etc. – well, those all remain. Last week’s 42-7 victory over a Robert Morris team that has lost 12 straight games did little to settle much of anything. The Falcons could also be adding a number of players who were held out last week because of injuries, a group that might include tackle Kaleb Holcomb, nose guard Peyton Zdroik, tight end Caleb Rillos and slot receiver Dane Kinamon. How do they change the dynamic. In some ways, this is like Season Opener Part II for Air Force.

BY THE NUMBERS

1

Air Force’s national rank in yards per completion (47.5), passing efficiency (442.67) and sacks against (0) after one week.

3

All-time wins for Sam Houston State against FBS opponents, the most recent coming in a 48-45 victory over New Mexico in 2011. They are 3-31 all-time vs. FBS foes but this year have begun playing as an FBS program.

3.3

Average yards per rushing attempt for BYU against Sam Houston State on 34 carries last week. The Cougars averaged 5.2 yards per carry in 2022 – 17th best in FBS.

21

Wins for Sam Houston State in 21 games played in the calendar year of 2021. That included a perfect 10-0 run to the FCS title in Spring 2021 (games from the fall of 2020 were pushed back by COVID-10) and an 11-1 record in Fall 2021. The team then redshirted around 20 players in 2022, falling to 5-4.

28

Tackles for Air Force safety Trey Taylor in four games played in his home state of Texas, an average of 7 per game. He has averaged 5 tackles per game in his other 20 career contests.

