When Chris Gobrecht claims to be a patient coach, as she did Thursday following another close loss, her track record backs her up.

She’s been a head coach in the women’s college game since 1979. She’s the all-time leader in wins at three programs in the Pac-12, Ivy League and here at Air Force. Her two stops in the twilight of her career have been obvious rebuilds – or in the case of the Falcons, a foundation-up construction job.

Her Falcons team finally turned a corner last year with, by far, it’s best season on record. But then she lost from that group the Mountain West’s leading rebounder, it’s top defender and Air Force’s all-time leading scorer to graduation. The team’s most prolific 3-point shooter also transferred.

With all those losses, and facing a conference with little roster turnover as players are still utilizing the extra year of eligibility from COVID-19, Gobrecht went out and scheduled five opponents from Power Five conferences in building the most difficult slate for a Mountain West team.

Only a patient coach would volunteer for such an undertaking.

Even still, a 70-65 loss to New Mexico on Thursday brought Gobrecht to her boiling point.

Eight of the last nine losses for Air Force (12-16, 7-9 MW) have come by seven points or fewer, the margin of defeat averaging 4.8 points.

“I’m pretty patient, I really am, particularly with a team this young and with so many pieces that had to figure themselves out,” Gobrecht said. “But I feel like we have learned some lessons through enough 5-point losses, four-point losses, three-point losses that we would be cleaning this up by now.

“My biggest thing that I probably got on them the hardest about is it’s a foundational principal of our program that every single trip down the floor, we do the best that we can. Sometimes it works out, sometimes it doesn’t. But I have to be convinced that that was the best you could do.”

New Mexico (18-11, 10-6) took advantage of what Gobrecht felt was a self-induced lull, outscoring the Falcons 26-8 over 9 minutes in the second half to put the Falcons in the familiar position of needing a late comeback. That spurt did come, as it often has, but it once again found the Falcons falling just short. An open look at a potential tying 3-pointer didn’t fall and that was that, again, for a team that has now dropped five in a row.

Kamri Heath, Nikki McDonald and Madison Smith scored 11 points apiece for the Falcons, while Milahnie Perry added 10.

The Falcons forced 25 turnovers while committing 15. They shot 40%.

There was nothing glaringly wrong in this matchup with the surging Lobos, who have now won 5 of 6, but there wasn’t that extra something to prevent that lull.

On the bright side, with just two games remaining before the Mountain West Tournament, the Falcons have played everyone in the conference in a close game (UNLV being the exception, but it’s looking like they would be on the other side of the bracket).

“Anything’s possible at the tournament,” McDonald said. “I hope everyone realizes that when we turn the jets on, we can play with anyone in the conference.”

But it’s also growing clear that something is going to have to click into place to make that happen. Maybe it’s just a matter of a hot shooting night or a few fewer turnovers. What it is, it has eluded the team of late, and it’s causing the team’s patient coach to lose her cool. And she apparently let her players know about it in no uncertain terms following the game.

“I don’t like to ever be that kind of team that leaves its destiny in the hands of fate that particular night,” Gobrecht said after the late-morning game that was played in front of about 200 elementary-school aged students, down from a planned 600-700 because of weather delays in the area. “I want to be able to control more elements of the game.

“The frustration is coming from just my sense that we should have learned these lessons by now.”