It’s a simple question. However, when directed at someone with a background as complex as Wesley Ndago’s, the answer grows complicated.

How did he end up at the Air Force Academy?

First, the fun part.

“I feel like being a run-first offense definitely had a lot to do with choosing to commit here,” said Ndago, a senior ready to embark on a third season as a starter at left guard. “Because you’re looking at offenses at Cal or SMU or Tulane; a lot of passing. I feel like as an offensive lineman, it’s kind of boring doing the same thing over and over again. Here at Air Force we have a robust running game, and that’s really where the fun is for an offensive lineman.

“You ask any offensive lineman and they’ll say the same thing.”

The 6-foot-2, 300-pound Ndago fielded more than 20 offers as a senior at Midway High School in Waco, Texas. California, Duke, Colorado State and most of the Ivy League schools were among those vying for his services.

None of the others offered the chance to play in a system that allows linemen to constantly go on the attack.

But there was far more to it than that.

At the time, Ndago wanted to pursue a career in medicine. If things worked out, Air Force would pick up his medical school tab after graduation.

That has since changed, as Ndago has opted for a financial management track and hopes to eventually earn a Master’s in Business Administration.

“It was too much on the plate,” he explained of the switch from a biology major.

Much of the path that brought Ndago to the academy started well before he began playing football or would have developed any career ambitions.

Wesley was 7 years old when his family moved from Kenya to the United States. They first settled in Houston, but they also spent time in Sheridan, Wyo. – where Wesley first began playing football (he didn’t like it at first, in part because his coaches played him both ways, and it was exhausting) – before eventually returning to Texas.

“My parents just wanted more for us. And with what was available for them in Kenya it just made sense for them to come to America,” said Ndago, who has four siblings.

Because Kenya had been colonized by Great Britain, Ndago had spoken English as a first language his whole life.

“I had a little bit of an accent, but the transition wasn’t that hard, honestly,” he said.

His background was never far from mind, particularly when a military academy approached him.

“As far as countries in Africa go, Kenya’s one of the better ones,” Ndago said. “Still, I’ve been appreciative of all the opportunities I’ve gotten since my family came to America. I feel like America, opening up all these opportunities for me, was definitely a motivating factor for me wanting to serve and give some of my time back.”

For the Falcons, Ndago broke into the lineup as a sophomore and has remained a fixture for a line that has led the nation in rushing yards in three consecutive seasons.

Coach Troy Calhoun recalls meeting with the family as Ndago mulled his future decision.

“You knew instantly how much they valued education, the family – mom and dad – and Wes did, too,” Calhoun said. “And I think the other part is the respect that the family had for the honor of serving as an officer. It was so humbling, I mean incredibly refreshing, just for the gratitude that they had for the opportunity that Wes had earned.”

The national recruiting site 247Sports has ranked signees for around 15 years. In that time, Ndago ranks third among Falcons’ players who committed to the program and stuck with that commitment beyond the prep school.

The path to Air Force was complicated, but there was a simplicity in Ndago’s answer to the follow-up question.

Has this played out the way he had envisioned?

“Yes,” he said, offering a wide smile. “Yes it has.”