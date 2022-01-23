This potentially historic season for the Air Force women’s basketball program might look a lot different had the Falcons found freshman Jo Huntimer as a recruit in Hawaii.

But coach Chris Gobrecht said that’s not how it worked.

“We didn’t find her,” Gobrecht said. “Somebody told us. Another coach who was recruiting her.”

More on that later. First, here’s where the Falcons currently find themselves and ultimately, how Huntimer factors heavily into it.

Air Force (10-8, 4-3 Mountain West) already has 10 wins for just the fourth time since sliding up to Division I in 1996-97. It has reached 11 wins only once in that span and never more than 13. With 11 games remaining, there’s a good chance every standard for team success could be reestablished in the next two months.

This was an unlikely year for all of this to happen. The Falcons lost their all-time leading scorer (in the Division I era), Kaelin Immel to graduation. Gone too was the career leader in blocked shots (Kassady Huffman) and the No. 2 all-time rebounder (Emily Conroe).

Nobody else in college basketball outside the academies had to graduate anybody, and most teams on Air Force’s schedule returned their rosters intact or bolstered by the flood of transfers capitalizing on the newly implemented rule that allows for a one-time transfer without sitting out a season.

Air Force can’t tap into that rule, either.

Oh, and the Falcons’ lack height, featuring no players taller than 6-foot.

“On paper, it didn’t look very good for us,” Gobrecht said.

And more hits followed. Kayla Pilson, who played the most among last season’s freshmen, was lost for the season to an academy violation. After the first semester, Briana Autrey-Thompson, a four-year starter at point guard and last year’s second-leading scorer, stepped away because of academy academic standards.

So, starting conference play in a year when everyone else was as old and experienced as ever, the Falcons had just two of their top six players from a year ago.

Despite it all, the Falcons come surging into Monday’s game with Nevada having captured three of four, with the only loss coming in the final 2 seconds at Wyoming – where the Falcons have never won.

Much credit goes to upperclassmen like Riley Snyder, Cierra Winters and Haley Jones, veterans who have shown steady improvement.

“I think it’s kind of been a culture shift,” said Snyder, who sits No. 2 all-time in the program’s Division I history with 1,390 career points. “We knew us upperclassmen had to get better, and that only elevates the play of our young kids.

“I mean, we have some talented freshmen. That’s all there is to it.”

One of those freshmen is Lauren McDonald.

McDonald is easily leading the team in 3-point shooting at 48.1 percent, with the next best checking in at 33.3 percent. In a blowout road win at preseason conference favorite Colorado State on Jan. 13, she set a career high with 15 points.

Landing McDonald was hardly a surprise, as sister Nikki, a junior, is also on the team.

“There’s no question that played a role in it, for sure,” Gobrecht said. “But it’s funny, sometimes that can help you, sometimes it can hurt you. They know the real deal when they have a sibling. They know exactly what it means when they make that decision. It meant a lot to me that the McDonald family felt that good about the Air Force Academy and the whole experience that Lauren wanted to be here, too.”

The most steadying freshman has been Huntimer.

As a recruit, Huntimer had her radar locked on Air Force. Raised in Honolulu with a father who is approaching 30 years in the Navy, Huntimer decided she was going to serve. It became a service academy or enlistment, no other options.

The hard part was gaining notice from an academy. The critical club recruiting period following Huntimer’s junior season was wiped out when COVID-19 prevented travel to the mainland. Her senior season of high school basketball was canceled, too.

Only Cal-State Fullerton coach Jeff Harada, a Hawaii native who keeps close tabs on talent coming from the islands, identified her as a Division-I prospect. Harada signed Huntimer’s teammate, Lily Wahinekapu, and wanted both.

Gobrecht, whose first Division-I head coaching job came at Cal-State Fullerton in 1979, has always felt an affinity for the program and knows Harada.

She wasn’t expecting the phone call she received from him.

“He said, ‘You know, I love this kid, but she wants to go to a service academy. Are you interested?’” Gobrecht recalled.

Air Force reviewed Huntimer’s film but leaned mostly on the recommendation.

“They took a chance and here I am,” said Huntimer, whose twin sister attends the Naval Academy but not as an intercollegiate athlete.

“She wanted to end up on a boat,” Huntimer said. “I didn’t.”

As a basketball player for the Falcons, Huntimer figured she’d end up on the bench “all 40 minutes.” Air Force admittedly had no plan for this unknown commodity that had fallen in its lap.

In early practices, Gobrecht noticed Huntimer’s obvious preference to bring the ball up the floor. And as she impressed more and more, they figured they might as well try her at point guard even though there was not a pressing need at the position with Autrey-Thompson back and Taylor Britt, who missed her freshman season, among the options to back her up.

Eventually, Gobrecht decided to tweak positions. Autrey-Thompson could score, so they started moving her off the point and into an off-guard spot.

Huntimer didn’t start immediately, but she immediately played starter’s minutes. And Air Force had a new point guard.

She leads the team with 56 assists against just 34 turnovers. In conference play that ratio has improved to 23 to 8. She’s shooting 42.6 percent from the field, 33.3 percent from the 3-point line.

“I’m pretty happy with how I’m performing,” Huntimer said. “I obviously want to keep getting better and I want to keep getting wins on our stat sheet, but I have to say the girls and the coaches have been so helpful just in getting my head in the right space and allowing me to get comfortable with that position. They expect a lot, but I expect a lot, too. So it’s good.”

Her plus/minus figures consistently rank among the highest on the team, as they did Saturday when Air Force outscored Utah State by 17 points in her 32 minutes on the floor and were outscored by five points in the 10 minutes she was not in the game.

“I know myself as a freshman, it was hard to be consistent and steady and that’s what Jo is for us,” Snyder said. “She’s handled the team, got us in place, and that’s a big role. Not only playing as a freshman, but as a point guard you’re directing traffic, trying to take care of the ball. She’s done a great job and she’s only a freshman, so it’s only up from here for her.”

Added Gobrecht, “She’s just smart and understands the game. (Fresno State) tried to pressure her, and she handled it great. She crossed over on their pressure a few times and I think she was a little surprised. She just finds people and I was telling the team at halftime, ‘Be ready to shoot, Jo’s going to find you.’ She’s just a good basketball player. She’s got a pretty darn cool head for a freshman, no question.”

Had Air Force not been led to Huntimer and had they not thought to adjust Autrey-Thompson’s role, there’s no telling where the team would have found itself when the senior was no longer available. A new point guard would have been thrust into action just as conference play began and there’s no telling if somebody else could have steadied the team through its hardships.

As it is, Gobrecht made sure to find Harada when Cal-State Fullerton visited Clune Arena earlier this season with a simple message.

“I can’t thank you enough,” she said.

New heights in sight

Winningest seasons for Air Force women’s basketball since the program began competing at the NCAA Division I level in 1996-97.

2005-06 13-15

2021-22 10-8*

2007-08 10-19

2019-21 10-21

*With at least 12 games remaining on the schedule

Rare “big game” coming on Monday

Air Force hosts Nevada in a COVID-19 makeup game at 6:30 p.m. Monday.

The Falcons fell to the Wolf Pack 67-52 in Reno on Dec. 28 after travel complications hit their team, which had sent players home for the holiday and then reconvened on the road. Multiple flights were canceled, and some players arrived early in the morning on the day of the game and had no practice time.

Now, the Falcons will be without key players Dasha Macmillan and Lauren McDonald because of COVID-19 protocols.

At stake is potential positioning for the Mountain West tournament. Nevada (12-5, 4-1 Mountain West) currently sits in third place in the league. Air Force (10-8, 4-3) is in fourth.

The top five teams draw byes in the first round of the conference tournament.

There will be 10 other games on the Falcons schedule before seeding is finalized, so a lot can happen, but even having a conversation like that is different for this team.

“It’s a big game,” Air Force coach Chris Gobrecht said. “It’s fun to have a game be a big game. It’s a new experience for us.”