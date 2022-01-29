Air Force finally lined up at full strength, only to have foul trouble manipulate which key players needed to take a seat.
Seniors Riley Snyder and Cierra Winters sat for much of the second quarter after getting two quick fouls, and Mountain West-leading UNLV sprang on the opportunity to build a big lead that it rode to a 72-54 victory in Las Vegas on Saturday afternoon.
Snyder played just 21 of the game’s 40 minutes, scoring eight points. Winters played 22 minutes, scoring 11.
And that’s not where the whistles stopped playing a factor.
UNLV went to the line 22 times, making 16. Air Force was 9-of-10 from the line, but entered the fourth quarter just 2-for-3.
With shifting personnel and bevvy of free throws for the Lady Rebels, the game plan just never materialized for the Falcons. They led 18-9 in forcing turnovers, yet trailed 11-4 in fast break points. They led 16-13 in offensive rebounding (behind a 15-rebound performance from Haley Jones), yet parlayed that into just a 14-13 lead in second-chance points.
The Falcons attempted 18 more shots than UNLV, yet shot just 28.8 percent from the field.
To be fair, UNLV (17-4, 9-1 Mountain West) is doing this to everyone recently as it surged to its seventh consecutive victory. And the Rebels remain the lone conference team Air Force hasn't defeated since coach Chris Gobrecht arrived in 2015.
Essence Booker and Desi-Rae Young led UNLV with 16 points apiece.
Dasha MacMillan and Lauren McDonald, who were among the Falcons to miss multiple recent games because of COVID-19, each scored 10 points, as did Kamri Heath.
Four teams sit ahead Air Force (11-10, 5-5) in the conference standings, and they play just two games against them the rest of the way (Feb. 9 at New Mexico, Feb. 26 at Fresno State). Next week’s home games against Wyoming and Colorado State – also at .500 in the conference – will be critical for the Falcons if they are to remain in the conversation to earn a first-round bye as a top five team for the Mountain West Tournament.