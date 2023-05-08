Longtime former assistant Chuck Petersen is returning to Air Force football.

Petersen will serve as football executive and assistant recruiting director, as announced by the program on Monday.

As assistant recruiting director Petersen will replace Jeb Boudreaux, who left the role to take over as defensive line coach for John Carroll University in Ohio. Petersen’s role, paid through the Air Force Academy Athletic Fund, will include some added duties.

A 1985 Air Force graduate, few possess more history with Air Force football – or have experienced more success with the program – than Petersen.

He served as an assistant for 18 years under Fisher DeBerry, filling a variety of offensive roles starting in 1985, and was the primary play caller from 1997-06 and offensive coordinator from 2000-06.

Petersen then coached at the high school level for 15 seasons before coaching tight ends for Navy under since-fired coach Ken Niumatalolo in 2022.

As a player, Petersen was a four-year winner and team captain and played cornerback as a senior. Petersen was a member of Falcons teams that won the first two bowl games in school history and won the team’s first two Commander-in-Chief’s trophies. He also helped Air Force to two wins over Navy.

As a coach, Petersen was on staff for three of the six Falcons’ teams to finish the season ranked in the Associated Press Top 25.

Petersen, who rose to the rank of captain in a seven-year career on active duty, posted a photo of Pikes Peak on Twitter on Monday along with a caption that concluded, “Heck of a way to start the rest of my life.”