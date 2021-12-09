Isaiah Sanders picked up college football’s most prestigious off-the-field award on Thursday night.
Sanders, a Palmer Ridge and Air Force Academy graduate who finished his career with two years as a graduate transfer at Stanford, was awarded the Wuerffel Trophy. The award honors the character of service to others.
“Honored isn’t even the right word,” Sanders said when informed by the trophy’s namesake – former Heisman Trophy winner Danny Wuerffel – that he had been selected as the winner. “If there’s a stronger word than honored, that’s how I feel. I am extremely grateful and humbled.”
Sanders was a finalist for the Wuerffel Trophy in 2019 while with Air Force.
At Stanford he started the Adopt-A-Cardinal program that pairs players or position groups with a classroom of grade school students to regularly encourage them, read to them and mentor them in any way possible. He is also a part of Stanford’s student-athlete community service organization.
At Air Force he was involved in numerous charitable and outreach programs including Fellowship of Christian Athletes and as vice president of Undivided, a non-profit that focuses on strengthening communities while helping students create positive change.
“His mindset and strong passion to serve others and inspire change where his platform allows, truly reflects what the Wuerffel Trophy is all about,” Wuerffel said in a statement. “We salute his accomplishments, and as he is an officer in the United States Air Force, we salute him literally as well.”
Sanders graduated from Air Force in 2019 with a degree in systems engineering. He has earned a master’s in management science and engineering from Stanford.
Sanders rushed for five touchdowns in a backup role for the Cardinal over the past two seasons. He ran for nine and threw for four touchdowns for Air Force.