Ken Lamendola made his swing from one branch of the Troy Calhoun coaching tree to another social media official on Saturday.
Lamendola changed his Twitter profile to reflect his new position as an assistant coach at Air Force, complete with a Falcons’ lightning bolt as his profile picture.
The change comes a few days after Lamendola announced he was leaving his position as an assistant at Furman for an unspecified new opportunity.
Lamendola played inside linebacker for Air Force from 2007-11, Calhoun’s first four seasons as the team’s head coach. He led the team with 117 tackles as a sophomore.
He returned to the academy as the prep school inside linebackers coach in 2015, then went to Furman when Clay Hendrix – Calhoun’s longtime offensive line coach – returned to his alma mater as the head coach. Lamendola has coached Furman’s inside linebackers for four years and served as recruiting coordinator for the past two.
His return to Air Force, presumably as inside linebackers coach, could signal the Falcons will promote last year’s inside linebackers coach, Brian Knorr, to defensive coordinator. Knorr has led defenses at Wake Forest and Indiana and was the head coach at Ohio. However, Air Force has made no announcements, so more shuffling could be in the works.
Air Force had two vacancies on its staff following last week’s departures of defensive coordinator John Rudzinski and secondary coach Curome Cox to Virginia. Lamendola’s addition cuts that to one open spot.