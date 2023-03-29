A new home was eight days away for Air Force's leading scorer.

Jake Heidbreder announced on Twitter on Wednesday that he'll be using the transfer portal to head from the Falcons to Clemson for next year.

The guard will now be a part of the Tigers after leading the Falcons to a 14-18 record on the back of his team-high 15.1 points per game.

Heidbreder was seventh in 3-pointers in the Mountain West Conference and made the All-Mountain West Third Team. He was the first sophomore to do so for the program since 2013.

Clemson is set to lose freshman guard Chauncey Gibson to Tulsa and has sophomore big man Ben Middlebrooks currently in the transfer portal as well.

Heidbreder brings an outside game that was only outshone by Clemson's Hunter Tyson last year. The 75 made 3-pointers for Heidbreder would've finished second to Tyson's 83 makes for the Tigers' team lead.

He'll look to boost a Clemson squad that went 23-11 with a loss in the NIT's first round to Morehead State, 68-64.

Rytis Petraitis and Beau Becker stand atop the remaining Falcons in scoring average set to return next season.

Sophomores are in their last year to transfer before committing to finishing their Air Force tenures and ensuing service.

Becker, Ethan Taylor, Jeffrey Mills and Lucas Moerman represent the remaining standouts for Air Force that are in their last months to make a decision to move.

Jake Murphy is still in the transfer portal for Air Force.