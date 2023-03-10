Dave Pilipovich's opportunities to stay in one spot have been limited in recent years, and that's partly by choice.

The former Air Force head men's basketball coach now tutors at New Mexico as a special assistant to the head coach on Richard Pitino’s staff, and it was by special request. After years leading the Falcons, he was asked to join along and help the program advance forward, as it did — the last undefeated record in the country, a probable NIT bid, and three All-Mountain West honors this season exemplify the progress.

And all of it has him rethinking the game and growing his own mind with an eye toward future opportunities to lead a program once again.

This is the second stint, though, for Pilipovich with the Lobos.

After an initial advisory spot on the staff during 2020’s COVID-19-altered slate at New Mexico under Paul Weir, Pilipovich was asked by San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich to join the team’s Summer League squad and help the young players. That came before a chance to coach the Austin Spurs, a G-League affiliate of San Antonio soon after.

Each of the opportunities stemmed from a relationship formed with Popovich at Air Force. The Hall of Fame coach and 1970 Air Force graduate kept in contact with his former school and aided Pilipovich as much as he could in growing the program through its unique hurdles like higher medical and academic standards than a traditional university.

When Pitino called, this time with an official opening thanks to an NCAA rule change, Pilipovich thought of many things. Chief among them was his family. Making it to Colorado Springs for his family’s special events was worth whatever it took.

“I really had planned to keep coaching down in Austin with the G-League, we had moved down there when I got the opportunity,” Pilipovich said. “But coach Pitino called me and asked me to come back for a new position. When we sat and started to think about what we wanted to do (as a family), I wanted to be closer to my kids and allow us all to be closer.

“After 30 or so years, I listened to my wife. My son got married this past year in Colorado Springs and we were able to be there and be part of all the planning. From a family standpoint, it was a home run and from a coaching standpoint it was the same.”

Part of the swap, too, was the ability to be a true coach, with unlimited hands-on instruction.

NCAA rule alterations were approved in the past year to allow Pilipovich’s position, as one of two additional coaching spots, to be more engrained with the program — full-time court privileges, an expanded role and almost any availability to contribute, outside of recruiting.

From 2012-2020, Pilipovich led the Falcons to a 110-151 record as head coach.

Being part of the Spurs’ organization as well as New Mexico has expanded his mind. Younger and older coaches alike who work alongside him have been soundboards for new ideas. In many ways, all of the stops have created a new outlook on basketball for the longtime coach.

Though his current spot has plenty of perks and would suit the coach just fine long term, Pilipovich has an eye glancing at future spots where he can call the shots again.

“There’s still a fire there to maybe get another chance to be a head coach,” Pilipovich said. “If that happens, great. If it doesn’t, I’m really excited and happy about where I’m at.”