Former Air Force basketball coach Reggie Minton will receive a Court of Honor Award from the National Association of Basketball Coaches Foundation along with fellow retired coaches Lon Kruger and Roy Williams.
In a press release, the NABC says the Court of Honor Award is “presented to individuals who have roots in college basketball, value those roots, and have gone on to distinguish themselves in their profession, exhibiting the highest standards of leadership.”
Minton coached the Falcons for 16 years and is the longest-tenured coach in program history.
Williams won 903 games in his career and is the only coach with 400 wins at two schools (Kansas and North Carolina).
Kruger’s career included stops at Florida, Illinois, Kansas State, Oklahoma, UNLV and the Atlanta Hawks.
"Lon and Reggie have been pillars in the Coaches vs. Cancer program while Roy has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars in support of many charities in the Chapel Hill area, including the Carolina Covenant, an initiative at North Carolina that allows low-income students to attend the University debt-free,” NABC executive director Craig Robinson said.