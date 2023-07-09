Three Air Force baseball coaches sat near Paul Skenes as the Pittsburgh Pirates made the right-hander the first pick of the 2023 MLB Draft on Sunday evening.

Falcons head coach Mike Kazlausky, pitching coach Ryan Forrest and hitting coach Jimmy Roesinger were at the Skenes family home in Lake Forest, Calif. by invitation as their former prized pupil who transferred to LSU prior to this past season was the first name called.

“He is the greatest athlete ever to attend the United States Air Force Academy,” said Kazlausky, who likened Skenes to Navy grad and basketball Hall of Famer David Robinson among service academy athletes. “I wish there was a way that we would have been able to keep him at our school, to be able to have him be drafted and play immediately, because there would have nothing greater than to have him on the center stage as cadet Paul Skenes tonight.”

After starring as a two-way player for Air Force as a freshman and sophomore, leading the program to its first conference title, Skenes focused solely on pitching this past season and earned numerous national player of the year awards as he led the LSU Tigers to a College World Series title. He finished 12-2 with a 1.69 ERA and 209 strikeouts in 122 ⅔ innings.

“He had an incredibly special season at LSU. He obviously took another step forward this spring,” Pittsburgh general manager Ben Cherington told The Associated Press. “It’s a really special combination of pitches and just as much about the mix and command than any one pitch.”

Entering the weekend, draft experts were calling him the best pitching prospect since Stephen Strasburg (notably, also a former Mountain West pitcher at San Diego State).

“A lot of work and a lot of surrounding myself with the right people and doing the right things for a long period of time,” Skenes told the AP.

Skenes came to Air Force by chance and design. As a high school senior when COVID-19 shut down his final season in high school, he flew under the radar of professional organizations and wasn’t taken in the abbreviated 2020 MLB Draft. But he was also a standout student (32 ACT score) who brushed aside offers from the major programs in California, telling them he was going to attend a service academy. Several of his uncles had served in the military and he wanted that path for himself.

The equation changed when, during his sophomore season, it became apparent he could be a first-round selection, where slot bonus values range from $9,721,000 for the first pick to less than $3 million for the final pick in the round.

Had he remained at Air Force, Skenes could have been drafted following his junior year. But he would have had to complete his time at the academy. So he would have remained a cadet but not played as a senior and then joined a professional team following that season, assuming permission was granted by the Air Force and/or the Department of Defense.

“He didn’t want to leave our school,” Kazlausky said. “People need to know this. He did not want to leave his school.

“But this is life-changing money that just occurred. I told him, ‘Paul, you need to leave. This is to benefit you. There’s going to be other opportunities to serve, other ways to serve.’”

The way it turned out, Kazlausky sees it as a “100 percent positive.” Skenes made the jump at LSU, but Kazlausky knows it was the mental toughness and work ethic learned at the academy that paved the way for his growth – that, coupled with far more sleep at a typical university. It also helped Skenes that he was no longer serving as a catcher and hitter as he had at Air Force, though Kazlausky is convinced he could have been a first-round pick as a position player as well as a pitcher.

"He's a freak of nature," Kazlausky said.

That Skenes wanted his Air Force coaches with him on Sunday speaks to the connection he still has to the school that launched him on a path to join the likes of Ken Griffey Jr., David Price, Bryce Harper and the 56 others taken No. 1.

“Paul is a true All-American person,” Kazlausky said. “He’s the poster child of America. The Pittsburgh Pirates, they grabbed the best possible person they could in the draft. He’s going to represent their organization, Major League Baseball and America the right way."