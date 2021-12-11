Air Force’s Brandon Lewis would lead the nation in a major statistical category if not for one caveat.
His 27.9 yards per catch – better than national leader Trea Shropshire of UAB – don’t count in the NCAA’s stats because players must have two catches per game. Lewis has 16 catches through the Falcons’ nine games.
That could be seen as fitting final storyline to Lewis’ career at Air Force that could well be defined as not enough opportunities. But that’s not how he sees it.
“Overall, I’m just happy that we’re winning games,” Lewis said. “I feel like when I’m old, I probably really won’t remember the specifics of games and the stats, but I’ll remember the wins and losses that I had with my teammates. So, to me that was the most important thing; to win as many games as possible.
“Yeah, I feel like when I’ve been given the opportunity I’ve done the best I can. So I feel like I’ve utilized my opportunities.”
An All-Mountain West honorable mention selection, Lewis has caught a team-high 15 passes for 428 yards and rushed 19 times for 174 yards. So in 34 touches from scrimmage, he has gained an average of 17.9 yards on each opportunity.
Those opportunities have come more frequently over the past four weeks after sophomore Micah Davis was lost to an injury. Lewis entered the team’s nine games with nine catches, eight rushing attempts and no touchdowns this season. In the four games since then he has caught seven passes – including five for 106 vs. Army and a 92-yard touchdown at Colorado State – and has run 10 times for 97 yards and a 41-yard score against UNLV.
“That was a huge, huge play,” coach Troy Calhoun said following the 35-21 win at Colorado State that included the 92-yard score – the longest pass play in Air Force history. “He’s a little bit hard to catch once he does go.”
But most importantly to Lewis, who has previously spoken of the value his position can bring without touching the ball, the team closed with a three-game winning streak.
“It’s been a lot of fun. I’m thankful that my senior year kind of turned out like this,” Lewis said. “You try to win as many games as possible each year, and for us to have the season that we had, especially for me as a senior, has been super cool. I love the people that I’m playing with, so it’s been awesome.”
And now comes the long-awaited bowl game. The Falcons (9-2) will face Louisville (6-6) in the First Responders Bowl on Dec. 28, providing another opportunity that Lewis is happy to seize.
When Lewis signed with Air Force as a senior at Madison High School in San Diego, the Falcons had just played their ninth bowl game in 10 years. That he’d go to a few in his collegiate career seemed a foregone conclusion.
But then came back-to-back 5-7 seasons as Lewis was at the prep school and during his freshman year. During Lewis’ sophomore year he experienced a drop in cadet status and didn’t play in the season that wrapped in the Cheez-It Bowl. Lewis was in frequent contact with his teammates during the experience, but from his San Diego home instead of at the game in Arizona.
Last year the Falcons did not play in a bowl game during the COVID-19 shortened season.
So the significance of this experience is heightened for Lewis.
“Growing up, you kind of dream of this,” he said. “You watch the bowl games and bowl season and you always look forward to it. To be able to participate in it this year, I’m super excited.”
That the First Responders Bowl puts an emphasis on service makes it all the more special for Lewis, who is the son of a Naval officer, the brother of a pair of Marines and a nephew of several service members and firefighters.
Lewis is on track to graduate in May, and the business major received the career field of contracting, which was his top choice.
Maybe Lewis will fall short of the catches required to rank among the nation’s best in yards per catch. Maybe his role in the offense never placed him in a sustained spotlight. And maybe his path as a cadet didn’t follow a perfectly straight line.
Lewis, with the help of a deep-rooted support system, has never dwelled on the things that didn’t go correctly. He understands the enormity of the collective opportunity he’s had at the academy, seized it, and will leave with no regrets.
“I’m thankful I came here,” he said. “I love the players I’ve played with and the coaches that I’ve played for. So I’m looking forward to (the bowl game) and will try to have fun.”