Growing up in Minnesota, Alex Schilling came by his love of hockey naturally.
And growing up with two older brothers, he was nudged — if not shoved — into his position.
“One was a defenseman, and one was a forward, so they needed someone to shoot at,” Schilling said. “I was the youngest of the bunch, so I got thrown in there.”
The Air Force Falcons might want to send the two older Schilling boys a thank you card. If not for them needing someone to shoot on, AFA might not have a goalie who has been instrumental to its success this season.
The Falcons (13-16-3) can attribute many of their victories to the senior captain. And in losses, he kept them within striking distance.
“He is a great goalie,” coach Frank Serratore said. “Mentally he is all goalie. Some guys can process and handle that pressure cooker, and he’s got great balance as a person, and as a hockey player.”
There is no bigger show of his impact than AFA’s last game of the regular-season. Schilling was celebrated as the squad’s lone senior, and he had a performance worthy of such commemoration.
Schilling led his team to a 1-0 overtime victory, recording 22 saves, including three in the extra frame.
It was a cinema-esque ending to his time playing at Cadet Ice Arena, but Schilling hasn’t taken the time to reflect. It’s not the right moment for that yet.
“I think I’ll look back a little later, when all is said and done and be like, ‘Wow, that was an awesome memory.’ But I’m really just focused on the next game and what I can do for this group,” Schilling said.
Air Force starts the AHA quarterfinals (after earning a first-round bye) faciing rival Army on the road. The best-of-three series starts Friday at 5:05 PM.
The Falcons faced Army on January 28 and 29, splitting the series. The first game was a disappointing 8-3 loss, while the second resulted in a 3-2 overtime win thanks to the heroics of Nate Horn and his goal in the extra frame.
It’s been over a month since that series, and while Air Force is a young squad, Schilling says his teammates are mature. They’re also ready for the challenge.
“The boys couldn’t be more excited, and that includes myself,” he said. “We just have to take it day by day and attack each day with preparation.
“They’ve got a great team, probably the best I’ve seen at my time here. But our group is ready for that challenge.”
Schilling wants to extend his time playing Air Force hockey for as long as possible. He’s come to cherish the program, even if he sometimes still can’t believe he ended up a Falcon.
“I would have never imagined I would have made it to a military academy and been a three-year player for a great program,” he said.