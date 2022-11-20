Air Force skates away from its weekend in Springfield with just 1 conference point, as the Falcons lost 3-1 to American International College on Sunday. The loss followed up Saturday’s 3-3 tie (AIC won the shootout).
The Falcons scored first. Nate Horn scored with assists from Parker Brown and Clayton Cosentino just four minutes into the game.
But unfortunately for Air Force, the Yellow Jackets had the next three. AIC scored the equalizer with a few minutes left in the first period from the stick of Aaron Grounds.
Then, AIC took its first lead of the game in the second period as Grounds scored his second goal. The Yellow Jackets put the game away shortly into the third period, when Eric Otto made it 3-1.
AIC outshot Air Force, 34-29. The Falcons went 1-for-6 on the power play, while AIC went 0-for-4.
Sophomore goalie Guy Blessing got the loss for Air Force. Blessing allowed three goals and made 31 saves.
The Falcons, now 6-6-2, will remain on the East Coast for their next series when they battle Mercyhurst. That series begins Friday.