LAS VEGAS – Air Force turned four UNLV turnovers into touchdowns in a Saturday night romp at Allegiant Stadium.
The 42-7 victory was the first win this season away from Falcon Stadium for the team and saw Brad Roberts continue to move up among the program’s all-time leaders.
Running 29 times for 144 yards and four touchdowns, Roberts moved past Shaun Carney (2,561) and Chad Hall (2,606) on the all-time rushing list with 2,666 yards. He also moved around Tim McVey (26) and into a tie with Marty Louthan (30) on the all-time touchdown list.
It was Roberts’ 15th 100-yard game, the most ever for an Air Force player.
Roberts carried on the first 11 plays of the second half, authoring an entire 75-yard touchdown-scoring drive.
By that point, Air Force (5-2, 2-2 Mountain West) already had the game in hand thanks to three first-half turnovers against a UNLV (4-3, 2-2) team that entered the game ranked ninth nationally in turnover margin at plus-8 (the Falcons were 90th at minus-2).
The first fumble was caused by Johnathan Youngblood – making his first start of the season in place of injured inside linebacker Alec Mock – and recovered by safety Jayden Goodwin. It thwarted UNLV’s opening drive that had covered nine plays and 57 yards.
The Falcons cashed in with a 60-yard TD run from tailback John Lee Eldridge III, a career-long. Eldridge finished the game with a career-high 114 rushing yards.
The second turnover came on the ensuing kickoff, when Rocky Beers – a Littleton native and Valor Christian graduate – knocked the ball loose and William Westerling recovered at the UNLV 19-yard line.
Roberts followed with his first touchdown, from five yards.
After UNLV went three-and-out and the Falcons went up 21-0 on another Roberts touchdown, linebacker TD Blackmon got the ball back with a sack of Cameron Friel that jarred the ball loose. Blackmon got up from the turf and jumped on the ball at the UNLV 18.
Roberts capped that scoring drive, too.
On UNLV’s first drive of the second half – after the 75-yard all-Roberts march for Air Force – sophomore cornerback Jamari Bellamy intercepted a pass on UNLV’s side of the field.
Air Force’s 38-yard scoring drive was capped by fullback Emmanuel Michel’s 1-yard touchdown.
The road victory came after the Falcons started the season 0-2 away from Falcon Stadium, falling 17-14 at Wyoming on Sept. 16 and 34-27 at Utah State last week.
There is only one true road game remaining on the schedule, the season-finale at San Diego State on Nov. 26. The Falcons will also play Army at Arlington, Texas, on Nov. 5.
This was Air Force’s first time playing UNLV in Allegiant Stadium, the $1.9 billion facility that is home to the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders.
The Falcons have won five in a row against the Rebels.
Air Force also had three players return from injury. Kyle Patterson started at tight end, DeAndre Hughes and Zac Larrier saw action in the offensive backfield and Michael Mack II, knocked out last week at Utah State, logged some time at cornerback.