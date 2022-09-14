Before he could force a turnover against Colorado with a jarring hit, Jayden Goodwin had to force down daily helpings of ground beef and rice.

The Air Force safety would complete his meal prep each Sunday in the offseason, then first thing each morning open the refrigerator the awaiting food. It took some barbecue sauce to help it go down in the early morning hours, but he stuck with the plan and put on 15 extra pounds to his 6-foot-1 frame.

“It was just the most calories I could get in my body,” Goodwin said.

The results were apparent to him early in practice.

“I’m just more confident,” he told fellow safety Camby Goff, who also added around 15 pounds, in August.

The results were apparent to everyone else this past Saturday.

Colorado running back Alex Fontenot was pushing toward the goal line back first when Goodwin delivered a hit that sprang the ball loose. Air Force had led 20-0, but CU had closed to within 20-10 and was inches from another touchdown before the turnover changed the game.

“The most evident (change) has been the strength that he’s added, and I think we’ve seen that just in the way that he tackles,” coach Troy Calhoun said. “His feet are under him and he has a little more impact.”

Calhoun downplayed Goodwin’s aggression ¯ he said following the game he needed to “punish” Fontenot — but didn’t dismiss it altogether.

“He’s a football player,” Calhoun said. “Naturally, guys that you want, it’s one of the requirements to play the game.”

Calhoun also noted Goodwin’s base of knowledge from playing multiple positions in the secondary has helped him this year. Who knows how that might benefit the team? Air Force has a lack of depth at cornerback after Tre’ Bugg’s graduation and now that Zion Kelly and Corey Collins are no longer with the team, so perhaps he could even be an option there because of the depth Goff and Jalen Mergerson could offer at safety.

Aiding his base of knowledge was the ability to play right away. Coming in as a freshman in 2020 when much of Air Force’s starting defense departed because of COVID-19 and the presumed cancellation of the season, Goodwin started a pair of games that year and made five tackles in a shutout of New Mexico — one of his finalists as he chose between more than a dozen scholarships offers as a high school player in Houston.

“It wasn’t too much, but it was some,” said the aeronautical engineer who is minoring in Japanese. “I was used to the big stadiums, the lights and the fans and people counting on you.”

What he didn’t get used to? Early morning beef. But the extra size has allowed him to bring the physicality he finds so important.

“I’m usually a laid-back, pretty quiet guy, but when it comes to the field you’ve got to turn up a different notch,” Goodwin said. “I try to take that to the field.”