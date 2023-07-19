Evan Urbina has been named head coach of Air Force Falcons men's tennis, the academy announced Wednesday.

Urbina, who served as an assistant coach from 2014 to 2017 and as assistant head coach since 2018, replaces former coach Dan Oosterhous, who retired from coaching at the end of the 2022-2023 season and went on to become an associate athletic director for recruiting at the academy.

“I’m thrilled to be the next head coach of such a unique and storied program,” Urbina said in a release. “My mentor, Dan Oosterhous, graciously allowed me to be his assistant for the last nine years, and his leadership has prepared me for this amazing opportunity. My wife, Sarah, and I feel proud to be raising our kids here around so many inspiring people."

"Our team is special, and we can’t wait to get back on the courts this fall and work hard to accomplish the goals that we’ve set for this program. Go, Falcons!”

Urbina has been involved in the recruiting of four ranked mid-major classes (2018, 2019, 2021, 2023), according to a release. The incoming freshman class is ranked 14th in mid-major classes per tennisrecruiting.net.

Urbina played for Brigham Young University from 2007 to 2011, becoming the third-winningest player in program history for the Cougars. In his junior and senior seasons, he competed in the NCAA tournament. He was part of a team that won the Mountain West regular season and conference tournament championships in his final year.