Pressure makes diamonds, it can also help turn dreams into reality.

Eli Bennett's childhood dreams include becoming a pilot and making the NCAA Championships for track and field.

Bennett, a junior at the Air Force Academy, intends to become a helicopter pilot following his graduation if all goes according to plan. Bennett is also one of three members of the Falcons' men's outdoor track and field team to advance to the 2023 NCAA Championships next week in Austin, Texas.

Alongside senior distance runner Sam Gilman, Bennett qualified in the men's 5,000-meter last week at the NCAA West Prelims in Sacramento, Calif. He ran a personal-best 13:39.50.

Bennett said he ran a safe race, sitting back and letting the front of the pack set the pace, waiting for that final lap bell to really make his move. The pressure was on once the bell rang, but the junior from Montgomery, Ala. was undaunted.

"Coming into the last lap, I heard the bell and I just went," Bennett said. "As I was going down the back stretch I actually counted in front of me and I counted five people and it went through my head, 'I'm sixth. If I want to make it, I have to run under 13:40.'"

Bennett ran a 58.1-second final lap to secure a fifth-place finish in the 24-person heat as one racer was lapped. His time placed him fourth on the Air Force's all-time top 10 in the event. Gilman finished third in the heat and the two placed ninth and 11th in the overall standings.

The accomplishment paved the way for Bennett's first trip to the NCAA Championships.

"I believe I came in seeded 22nd and so finishing 11th, it kind of helped prove to me that I do belong on this stage and that this is a place where I can excel and I can be good as an athlete," he said. "Having conference accolades and even being on the travel squad and being successful there is a good thing. But it doesn't really compare to a national meet."

It may be a new stage for Bennett, but it's not for Gilman. This marks his fourth trip to the championships. The two distance runners, alongside senior 110-meter hurdler Cameron Harris, running together at NCAAs is an exclamation point on a stellar season for Air Force. Prior to the west prelims, the Falcons captured a second-consecutive Mountain West title, winning seven since 2012.

Bennett credits the pressure and responsibility cadets have in all facets of their time at the academy as key to gaining poise to overcome any obstacles in track.

"As cadets were in a more stressful lifestyle," he said. "Academics are tougher than at some other schools and also having to balance academics, athletics and the military aspect of everything, puts a lot in our lives, but also teaches us to handle adversity and the stress and that struggle a lot better. "

Bennett also credits his coaching staff for their dedication, saying, "They're second to none," though he admits a little bias in that regard.

Beyond his personal achievements, Bennett said the best part of competing is being able to do so with his teammates.

Before the academy, he focused on personal records and achievements. He said Gilman showed him a different level of love for the sport in that success is best when it's shared.

"Running is one of those sports that's very individual and it's pretty objective. ... If you want to know who's the best you go out there and you shoot the gun," he said. "All throughout high school and even beginning of college was about, 'Well how am I doing? What are my PRs? What are my records?' And Sam has really emphasized ... that's not really what matters. At the end of the day what matters is the team outcome and the team goal. If you win a championship that's great. But it's even better when you're winning a championship with all of your best friends around you and all of your boys."