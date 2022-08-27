Edie Worthington drives a Dodge RAM 1500 Lone Star Edition. His name is Dwayne.

She faithfully follows Iowa State sports. Hates the Hawkeyes!

Worthington graduated in May from the Air Force Academy with an engineering degree. In nine to 12 months, she’ll report for pilot training. She’ll fly helicopters, keeping her fingers crossed that she’ll be assigned to the CV-22 Osprey and a special operations assignment.

Walk around the Air Force Academy, and you’re bound to find a few in Worthington’s mold.

Walk onto the football field, however, and she’s blazing a trail entirely her own as the first woman in a coaching role.

“I absolutely love Air Force football,” Worthington told The Gazette on a quiet morning from the Falcons’ football offices. “I love this program and wanted to be here for another year.”

Each year, Air Force chooses two graduate assistants to serve on the coaching staff. These GAs have always been former players — recent examples include Jacobi Owens, Santo Coppola and Marcus Bennett. And, like all other football coaches at Air Force, the GAs have been men.

Worthington, Air Force’s first female GA, has broken that mold.

“I think it’s neat that you have someone that’s highly qualified and we’re able to maybe open a door for a female, too, to be exposed,” coach Troy Calhoun said. “I think, in general, when you’re a graduate assistant with us, it is an absolutely amazing growth opportunity, leadership-wise.

“I’m glad we get a chance to help her be involved in that.”

Introduction to football

It was a longtime hustle — $5 in her pocket per unsuspecting victim — that marked Worthington’s introduction to football.

A brother, seven years older, taught her to play Madden, the longtime standard-setter in video game sports. She became quite good at it.

“He would bring his friends over and would say, ‘Play her, I bet she beats you. Ten bucks,’” she said. “I’d beat them and we’d split (the winnings).”

She lettered in track, basketball and swimming in high school. But she held no delusions of becoming a Division I athlete.

“I knew I still wanted to be in a competitive environment,” she said of her decision to apply as a manager with the football team as a freshman. “I was like, ‘You know what, football is a ton of fun. I’ve always loved watching football. I don’t know a ton about it, but it’s fun and I like it.’”

Like engineering

The commands Worthington hears on the practice field spouting from her own mouth would have sounded like a foreign language to her a few years ago.

“Sky coverage! Safeties, you’re the force player.” … “You’re in a 5, angle to a 3.” … “Nose, head up with him. Zero. Just push.”

The way she sees it, it’s no different than the engineering principles she learned during her time at the academy. Both required study to gain that knowledge. And because school came particularly easy for her, she had more time to become a sponge in football.

A four-year manager, she quickly became a scripter in practice. Each play is scripted, but there are multiple changes and shifts that occur along the way. Her job was to note those changes so, in film review, it would be clear what the assignments were on each play. This forced her to learn the plays and the calls.

Along the way, she asked lots and lots of questions.

Bennett, a standout receiver before serving as a GA, became a big-brother figure in walking her through film study before and after everyone else had cleared out of the football offices.

Offensive coordinator Mike Thiessen became the most instrumental figure in her rise, interacting with her daily and entrusting her with roles that grew before she ultimately was tasked with signaling in the offensive plays from the sidelines.

Worthington also highlighted running backs coach Jake Campbell and receivers coach Ari Confessor for their patience while answering questions, sometimes pausing action on the practice field to explain something.

“The great thing about Coach Calhoun and Coach Thiessen and the staff here is they’ve always been so open to educating me and helping me understand,” Worthington said. “They’ve never been, like, ‘Get out of here, we don’t have time for you.’”

Because of a backlog that presented a yearlong wait before pilot training, Worthington asked the coaches if she could stay on for another season after graduation. She thought the graduate assistant role was unrealistic but hoped for a spot in the equipment room.

Spot opens up

Fate, as it tends to do, intervened for Worthington.

The GA spots were given to Gary Mossup on defense (the first GA with a U.S. Space Force commission) and Bo Gross on offense.

The Air Force then called on Gross to begin training as a drone pilot. That freed up a spot, though there were other candidates.

The staff asked Worthington if she was still interested. She said she’d do anything for the role.

“I want workers that love being around football, that are great team builders, that are bright, that are trustworthy,” Calhoun said. “And you earn the respect of others working in football when you know your stuff. She just has a great deal of leadership aptitude and she badly wanted to do it. It was a perfect match.”

As a GA, Worthington works with the scout-team defense. She’ll be involved in opponent breakdowns, signaling plays and building the playbook.

As a coach, she’s also involved in correcting, motivating and, in general, leading.

“She’s kind of like that light in a dark place,” senior receiver David Cormier said. “No matter how bad your day’s going, she always has a positive reinforcement, especially when she was a cadet. Nothing’s changed now that she’s a GA. Same thing. Now I just hear her yell a little bit more trying to get the scouts together.

“I was happy to see her get it. She’s always helpful around here.”

From Navy to Air Force

Worthington earned the Girl Scouts Gold Award as a youth, “and I was not a Girl Scout-type.”

She ate all of life’s vegetables, making every class selection and extracurricular a calculated maneuver aimed at acceptance into the Naval Academy.

She applied to no other schools, stubbornly set on joining her brother as a Navy grad who later served in the Marines.

The first rejection from Annapolis came as she was traveling from her Iowa home to Minneapolis to watch her beloved Oklahoma City Thunder play the Timberwolves. Just after hearing she didn’t get into the academy, she learned Russell Westbrook — THE reason to watch the Thunder at that point — would be missing the game.

Rough day.

Worthington instead enrolled at Iowa State on an ROTC scholarship through the Navy and Marine Corps but decided to apply to all three service academies.

Navy sent another rejection. Air Force accepted her. She consulted her brother-in-law, an Air Force grad, and others and was told, in short, that she’d be crazy not to accept.

“I came here and there’s nothing I would change,” she said. “I’m so glad I got denied twice.”

Urge to inspire

Truth be told, Worthington didn’t want to be interviewed for this story. She’d prefer to just be another member of the Falcons staff preparing for the 2022 season.

Her brother reminded her it’s not just about her, but about those she could inspire with her story.

She also thought back to an interaction with a man at her church in Iowa this past summer. He was shocked she would be coaching football and assumed it must be at a high school.

That assumption burned.

Women in football remain a rarity. Last year there were four full-time female assistants in the NFL. In college, Brown made Heather Marini the first full-time position coach in NCAA Division I in 2019.

Michigan recently hired Milan Bolden-Morris as a graduate assistant, making her the first woman in that role in a Power Five program since the 1980s, when Carol White served as a graduate assistant working with Georgia Tech’s kickers.

The Gazette reached out to Army, Navy and the other 11 programs in the Mountain West. None reported knowing of a woman serving in a coaching role of any kind in football.

Worthington doesn’t want to be singled out in her day-to-day role, and she appreciates those at Air Force for making it that way.

“One thing that I love about this program and the men I work with is I’ve never felt like it’s different,” Worthington said. “I’ve stepped in and done every single job that I’ve watched the other GAs do, and it’s no different.

“I feel like that’s everything a woman wants. You just want to come into a position that maybe a man has always had and just feel like there is no difference. I feel like that’s the right way to do it; the perfect way to do it.”

Service first

Worthington is no different from the myriad college graduates who see their plans complicated by an unexpected love.

She still intends to attend pilot training and accept the 10-year commitment that comes with it. At least, that’s the plan for now.

“I think I would love to be in football, but I need to serve first,” Worthington said. “I’ve always known I need to do that.”

Fate could always intervene again. There could be some reason she is unable to fly. She could also fail to make it through pilot training. Or, she could follow the path of Campbell, who served 10 years as a pilot before returning to the academy as a coach.

She’s open to any possibility, and being deeply religious, she will listen to the calling she receives in prayer.

“I know football is in my heart and I want to continue to be involved with it,” she said. “To be a coach when I’m older, holy moly, what a blessing that would be. But I’m just taking it one day at a time. Right now, I’m going to flight school and we’ll see what happens.”

For the time being, she’ll work long hours, don a cap with her hair flowing out the back, and direct players with an ease that makes her look perfectly at home in the role.

“Coach Thiessen and Coach Calhoun have taken a chance on me,” Worthington said. “It really is a gamble for them to do this. I owe them my complete attention and hard work for the year. I’m grateful to them, and I’m excited for this year. I think we’re going to be a dang good football team. I’m incredibly blessed to be a part of it.”